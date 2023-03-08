We’re updating Learn My Way: Key dates for your diary

A couple of weeks ago we announced that we’ll be launching a new and improved Learn My Way, the free platform for digital learning, in spring 2023. Learn My Way provides digital skills and increased digital confidence to those supported by you, our National Digital Inclusion Network. We can’t wait to bring you the new site, which allows users to tailor their own learning programme, offers a choice of bitesize topics and is accessible across multiple devices.

Here’s a few key dates for your diary:

On 31st March 2023

Learn My Way will be unavailable while we undertake some essential maintenance in preparation for launching the new site. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

From 1st April

Learners who are already registered will still be able to sign in to access their learning. Staff members will also still be able to sign in and have access to Learner Management.

Learners who are new to Learn My Way will need to register on the new site, we’ll be sending out the link closer to launch, and it will also be available on the current site.

From the 11th May

The current version of Learn My Way will no longer be available.

We’ll be communicating more about the up and coming changes over the next few weeks.

We look forward to you seeing the next generation of Learn My Way and for you to begin using it with your learners, helping them to build their digital skills. Make sure that you sign up to the newsletter, and follow us on social media for the latest updates.