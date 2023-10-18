West and Central Africa Trade and Investment Forum begins in London

UK government is hosting the second West and Central Africa Trade and Investment Forum.

Delegations from seven African nations join leading UK companies and investors to advance partnerships that promote economic growth and jobs.

Senior government ministers, leading business executives and investors from seven African nations will join UK leaders at the second UK-Francophone West and Central Africa Trade and Investment Forum (WCAF) taking place in London yesterday (17 October) and tomorrow.

Organised by UK Export Finance (UKEF) – the UK’s export credit agency – and DMA Invest, the Forum brings together prominent representatives from Benin, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Senegal and Togo to discuss new trade and investment opportunities with their UK counterparts that will benefit British businesses. It forms part of the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy.

WCAF takes place following the success of last year’s event underlining the ever-deepening trade and commerce relations between the UK and Francophone markets on the continent.

International Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston said:

West and Central Africa is a huge investment opportunity for the UK. This Forum is an excellent demonstration of the UK continuing to strengthen our trade ties and open up new export and investment opportunities for businesses.

The Francophone markets have a clear vision for delivering economic growth and prosperity, and the UK is ready to support those countries by building long-term, modern partnerships that are mutually beneficial.

Delegates officially kick-started the WCAF this morning by ringing the opening bell of the London Stock Exchange.

Over the course of the Forum, representatives will take part in tailored discussions and panel sessions to explore new trading opportunities across key areas like sustainability, agriculture, energy and healthcare.

WCAF demonstrates government’s commitment to working with a range of African partners to promote two-way trade and investment ahead of the UK-African Investment Summit in April 2024.