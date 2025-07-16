West and East Midlands move into drought

Following the driest spring in 132 years, Environment Agency steps up operational response.

The Environment Agency has declared drought status for the West Midlands and East Midlands following the driest spring in 132 years.

The Environment Agency announced the change in status yesterday, 15th July 2025. Following declining river flows and groundwater levels with some river flows in the regions at their lowest for June since 1976.

The decision sees the regulator stepping up its operational response in the West Midlands and the East Midlands. While making sure water companies deliver the actions agreed in their drought plans.

The announcement comes as the National Drought Group meets to discuss next steps, with people being asked to play their part and use water wisely.

West Midlands and East Midlands follow other regions that have moved into drought recently, including the north-west of England and Yorkshire.

Matt Gable, Regional Incident Lead at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

Against a backdrop of a changing climate, this change of status recognises the impact prolonged dry weather is having on water resources and the environment. In the Midlands, we are taking action to reduce that impact and to oversee the actions water companies need to take to secure public water supplies. We are also encouraging people to play their part through the rest of the summer period by noting the small steps we can all take to save water.

In the Midlands, river levels are already low with some river flows in the region at their lowest for June since 1976. The River Severn catchment received only two-thirds of the rainfall it normally does in June, while the Trent catchment fared worse, with only 37% of its long-term average for June.

Teams are out on the ground actively monitoring river levels, with staff working with the water sector to ensure there is enough water for the people and the environment. Staff are also supporting farmers and abstractors with advice on how to manage abstraction during prolonged dry weather and low flows. Fisheries teams are responding where necessary to protect fish which are struggling due to reduced oxygen or moving them if the river has dried up.

The Environment Agency expects and will ensure that water companies follow their drought management plans. Water companies need to step up their work to fix leaks and adjust their operations to conserve water.

The public is being asked to think about how they use water at home and in the garden, and to comply with any local restrictions. The less water you use at the home, the more water there is in your local environment. Recreational water users are being asked to remain vigilant and report any environmental issues they see, such as fish in distress, acting as important eyes and ears on the ground.

Background information

A decision to declare drought is taken based on reservoir levels, river flows, groundwater levels, how dry soils are, environmental incidents and water resources position along with consideration of the long-term weather forecasts. These are based on Environment Agency Area classifications.

Temporary Use Bans (TUBs) are a decision for the water companies and must be made in line with their drought plans. Read more here: Why do we have hosepipe bans?

Map of Environment Agency areas