West Country water lovers urged to lend a hand to bathing waters

Communities who campaigned to turn their favourite spots into official bathing waters asked to help the Environment Agency make them cleaner to swim in.

3 rivers in Somerset and Hampshire were officially chosen as ‘designated bathing waters’ last year. Meaning they ticked the boxes of being easy to get to with parking and toilets nearby. But contrary to public opinion, being ‘designated’ doesn’t automatically mean the water met set standards of public hygiene.

Environment Agency monitoring of the 451 beaches and rivers on England’s list of designated bathing waters this summer has begun. Water samples will be taken weekly or fortnightly at consistent points in seas and rivers and sent for testing in the lab.

The results of these samples show how clean the water is and will be available online at Swimfo to inform public choice of where to swim or paddle. These sample results will ultimately help dictate what classification a beach or river location will be given later in the year. Any classification from ‘Sufficient’ and above means the water quality is good enough to swim in.

The classifications for all 3 river bathing waters at Taunton, Farleigh Hungerford near Bath and Fordingbridge in Hampshire came back as ‘Poor’ - meaning swimming was not advisable.

In response, groups including campaigners, swimmers, councillors, MPs, water companies and the Environment Agency have formed to turn around water quality at these sites.

This includes the River Tone at French Weir Park in Taunton. The group has come together to create an action plan which will drive improvements to reduce pollution affecting the bathing water quality where swimming takes place.

Jim Flory of the Environment Agency yesterday said:

We routinely monitor rivers to check that the water quality for wildlife and the natural ecology of our rivers is protected. But the standards needed to protect human health are different to those needed to safeguard the ecology and wildlife in our rivers and a lot of teamwork is needed to clear that bar. This will be a marathon not a sprint.

Environment Agency officers will patrol the surrounding area looking for obvious sources of pollution entering the watercourse. As well as inspecting water company pipes and other types of equipment that discharges water into the river.

Public interest also saw a Dorset beach return to the Environment Agency’s list of 450 monitored bathing waters last year. Water sampling began again at Church Cliff Beach in Lyme Regis after an absence of 9 years. The site lost its designated status due to the low number of people going into the sea.

The beach was given a classification of ‘Poor’ after its first bathing water season. Nevertheless, public support from the River Lim Action Group, Blue Tit Swimmers and local officials is strong and committed to improving water quality.

Throughout the season, 15 May until the end of September, the Environment Agency will be taking more than 7000 samples at 451 designated bathing waters across England.

Yesterday also marked the re-opening of applications for new bathing waters which have been closed since October 2023. Since then, the government has announced significant reforms to the Bathing Water Regulations to better reflect public use of iconic swimming spots. Successful sites will be announced next year.

