Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
West Devon transport hub allocated £13.5 million (Levelling Up Fund 2)
£13.5 million from the Levelling Up Fund has been provisionally allocated to West Devon for a new railway station on the eastern edge of Okehampton.
A new station on the Dartmoor Line
The new railway station will be built on the Dartmoor Line that was the first line to be reinstated under the Department for Transport’s ‘Restoring your Railway’ fund. The new station will include:
- step-free access to platforms
- car parking with electric vehicle charging points
- high quality cycle facilities
- a new bus stop
The new station is located close to the A30 junction and will be in addition to Okehampton’s existing station on the West side of the town.
Connecting communities
The new hub will level up the Okehampton region, connecting communities in the town. It will also connect the wider West Devon and North Cornwall areas with Exeter.
Find out more about the West Devon Transport Hub
Find out more about Levelling Up
