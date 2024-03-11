Monday 11 Mar 2024 @ 12:10
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Printable version

West Devon transport hub allocated £13.5 million (Levelling Up Fund 2)

£13.5 million from the Levelling Up Fund has been provisionally allocated to West Devon for a new railway station on the eastern edge of Okehampton.

A new station on the Dartmoor Line 

The new railway station will be built on the Dartmoor Line that was the first line to be reinstated under the Department for Transport’s ‘Restoring your Railway’ fund. The new station will include:  

  • step-free access to platforms  
  • car parking with electric vehicle charging points 
  • high quality cycle facilities 
  • a new bus stop 

The new station is located close to the A30 junction and will be in addition to Okehampton’s existing station on the West side of the town. 

Connecting communities  

The new hub will level up the Okehampton region, connecting communities in the town. It will also connect the wider West Devon and North Cornwall areas with Exeter.  

Find out more about the West Devon Transport Hub 

Find out more about Levelling Up

Related content

Collection

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/department-for-levelling-up-housing-and-communities

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/case-studies/west-devon-transport-hub-allocated-135-million-levelling-up-fund-2

Share this article

Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

A Levelling Up Budget

07/03/2024 16:05:00

At yesterday's Budget the Chancellor set out an ambitious package of measures that continue to significantly advance our mission to level up.

(Lord) Banner KC to lead review on national infrastructure

07/03/2024 14:20:00

(Lord) Charles Banner KC to lead Government review into planning and delivery of national infrastructure projects.

£208m investment in the North to transform towns and cities

04/03/2024 13:10:00

Cash injection announced to turbocharge regeneration and kick-start new housing schemes.

£208m investment in the North to transform towns and cities

01/03/2024 16:25:00

Cash injection announced to turbocharge regeneration and kick-start new housing schemes.

Homes and beds to help hundreds of rough sleepers off the streets

01/03/2024 13:10:00

Nearly £220 million given to councils across the country to help deliver over 800 homes for rough sleepers and help prevent families from becoming homeless.

Over £19 million for regeneration of Bridgwater Hospital (Levelling Up Fund 2)

29/02/2024 13:10:00

Almost £20 million from the Levelling Up Fund will give the former Bridgwater Hospital a new lease of life.

Over £19 million for regeneration of Bridgwater Hospital (Levelling Up Fund 2)

28/02/2024 15:15:00

Almost £20 million from the Levelling Up Fund will give the former Bridgwater Hospital a new lease of life.

Prime Minister visits North Wales on Levelling Up tour: 22 February 2024

23/02/2024 12:10:00

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was yesterday in North Wales to see how the Levelling Up agenda is helping to spread opportunity, create jobs and revitalise local communities across North Wales.

Councils to move further and faster against rogue building owners

21/02/2024 11:05:00

Minister Lee Rowley met council chiefs to discuss action against building owners who are failing to fix medium and high-rise buildings with safety issues