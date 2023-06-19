West Mercia Police constable charged with death by dangerous driving

A police constable serving with West Mercia Police has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

PC Abigail Myers, aged 29, is to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 20 June.

She is accused of causing death by dangerous driving and death by careless driving during an incident in Evesham on 27 January 2022. The police car she was driving while responding to an emergency assistance call was involved in a collision on Elm Road with a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Marcus Evans, who sadly died at the scene.

At the end of our investigation in July 2022, we referred our report to the Crown Prosecution Service who subsequently decided to bring the charges after reviewing the evidence.