Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
West Mercia Police officer acquitted of assault on Dalian Atkinson
A West Mercia Police officer was recently (28 September 2022) acquitted of assault causing actual bodily harm on Dalian Atkinson, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
A jury found PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith not guilty of assaulting Mr Atkinson on 15 August 2016, at the end of a two-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
At a trial last year PC Benjamin Monk was convicted of unlawful act manslaughter for the death of Dalian Atkinson and sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment. The jury was unable to reach a verdict in respect of the assault charge against PC Bettley-Smith.
IOPC regional director, Derrick Campbell, recently said:
“As part of our detailed investigation into the tragic events of 15 August 2016 we carefully examined the nature and level of force used by PC Bettley-Smith and whether it was in line with national policies and guidelines. Police officers are given extraordinary powers to use force, and the way they use force must be reasonable and proportionate.
“We analysed the sequence of baton strikes by PC Bettley-Smith to Mr Atkinson’s body when he was lying on the ground after he had been Tasered. After we presented our evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service it authorised the charge of actual bodily harm. It was important that the officer’s actions were brought before a court and the jury has now made its decision.
“I would again send my heartfelt condolences to Dalian’s family who have had to wait patiently for a long time for justice to fully take its course.”
At the end of our investigation, we shared our investigation report with West Mercia Police along with our view that PC Bettley-Smith should also face a gross misconduct hearing over her use of force. Now the trial is concluded we will be liaising with West Mercia Police about next steps regarding any potential disciplinary proceedings.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/west-mercia-police-officer-acquitted-assault-dalian-atkinson
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC Director General comments on annual deaths statistics report 21/2229/09/2022 13:33:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) yesterday published its annual ‘Deaths during or following police contact’ report for 2021/22.
IOPC publishes figures on deaths during or following police contact for 2021/2229/09/2022 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) yesterday published its annual report on deaths during or following police contact in 2021/22.
Appeal for witnesses following arrest by Northumbria Police in Newcastle27/09/2022 14:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses to come forward as it investigates the circumstances of an arrest of a man in Newcastle.
Met constable and former officer guilty of sending offensive messages23/09/2022 09:10:00
A serving Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) constable and one former MPS officer were recently (21 September) convicted of sending grossly offensive messages in a series of WhatsApp exchanges.
Former Kent Police community support officer to appear in court charged with misconduct in public office21/09/2022 13:05:00
A former Kent police community support officer (PCSO) makes his first appearance in court this week, charged with misconduct in public office, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Investigation into fatal police shooting in Lambeth enters new phase12/09/2022 10:05:00
The investigation into the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba, aged 24 from Wembley, by the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) in Streatham Hill on Monday 5 September has entered a new phase.
Former Lincolnshire Police officer charged following IOPC investigation09/09/2022 09:10:00
A former Lincolnshire Police officer is due to appear in court next month following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Update #2: Investigation into fatal Met police shooting in Lambeth08/09/2022 12:20:00
Our investigators are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal police shooting of a man in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill on Monday 5 September.