West Mercia Police officers investigated for misconduct over fatal shooting

Officers from West Mercia Police who led the firearms operation in which a man was fatally shot, are being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) about the planning and management of the operation.

Marcus Meade, aged 39 and from Redditch, was shot by police, following several hours of negotiations, at a property on Fownhope Close, on Christmas Eve, 2024. Police had been called to the address at around 2pm as concerns had been raised for Mr Meade’s welfare, who was in possession of a knife.

At around 7.40pm, several officers forced entry to the property and used ‘flashbang’ distraction devices. Tasers were also discharged and a firearms officer fired a single shot, which hit Mr Meade in the chest. Officers provided first aid, but Mr Meade sadly died at the scene.

The three officers who we have identified potential misconduct for managed the strategic and tactical planning of the operation. Our decision to investigate their conduct comes after consultation with specialist firearms experts from the College of Policing and Avon and Somerset Police. The misconduct notices will be kept under review and do not necessarily mean that any disciplinary proceedings will follow.

All other armed officers involved in the operation, including the officer who shot Mr Meade, continue to be treated as witnesses. There is no indication at this stage that they may have behaved in a manner that would warrant disciplinary proceedings or committed a criminal offence.

IOPC Director, Derrick Campbell, said: “Our sympathies remain with the family and friends of Marcus Meade, who have suffered a devastating loss. We know they want answers and we are committed to ensuring our investigation is thorough and examines all the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“As well as investigating the planning and management of the operation, we will also examine whether Mr Meade’s mental health was appropriately considered, if Mr Meade’s race may have influenced police actions, and the extent to which police resources may have been a factor in decision making. We continue to investigate these matters with an open mind and conclusions on these aspects will be drawn when all our enquiries are concluded.”

“We have been keeping Mr Meade’s family regularly updated as our investigation has progressed and we will continue to do so. We have also provided updates to West Mercia Police and the coroner.”

Notes to editors