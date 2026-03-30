Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
West Mercia Police officers investigated for misconduct over fatal shooting
Officers from West Mercia Police who led the firearms operation in which a man was fatally shot, are being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) about the planning and management of the operation.
Marcus Meade, aged 39 and from Redditch, was shot by police, following several hours of negotiations, at a property on Fownhope Close, on Christmas Eve, 2024. Police had been called to the address at around 2pm as concerns had been raised for Mr Meade’s welfare, who was in possession of a knife.
At around 7.40pm, several officers forced entry to the property and used ‘flashbang’ distraction devices. Tasers were also discharged and a firearms officer fired a single shot, which hit Mr Meade in the chest. Officers provided first aid, but Mr Meade sadly died at the scene.
The three officers who we have identified potential misconduct for managed the strategic and tactical planning of the operation. Our decision to investigate their conduct comes after consultation with specialist firearms experts from the College of Policing and Avon and Somerset Police. The misconduct notices will be kept under review and do not necessarily mean that any disciplinary proceedings will follow.
All other armed officers involved in the operation, including the officer who shot Mr Meade, continue to be treated as witnesses. There is no indication at this stage that they may have behaved in a manner that would warrant disciplinary proceedings or committed a criminal offence.
IOPC Director, Derrick Campbell, said: “Our sympathies remain with the family and friends of Marcus Meade, who have suffered a devastating loss. We know they want answers and we are committed to ensuring our investigation is thorough and examines all the circumstances of this tragic incident.
“As well as investigating the planning and management of the operation, we will also examine whether Mr Meade’s mental health was appropriately considered, if Mr Meade’s race may have influenced police actions, and the extent to which police resources may have been a factor in decision making. We continue to investigate these matters with an open mind and conclusions on these aspects will be drawn when all our enquiries are concluded.”
“We have been keeping Mr Meade’s family regularly updated as our investigation has progressed and we will continue to do so. We have also provided updates to West Mercia Police and the coroner.”
Notes to editors
- An allegation of a possible breach of police professional standards at the level of misconduct is not as serious as gross misconduct and relates to behaviour that, if proven, may be serious enough to justify disciplinary action such as a final written warning. It would not lead to a sanction of dismissal.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/west-mercia-police-officers-investigated-misconduct-over-fatal-shooting
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation following death of man detained in Stoke-on-Trent30/03/2026 12:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a man died while in the custody of Staffordshire Police.
Independent investigation following wrongful conviction of Peter Sullivan27/03/2026 17:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating complaints linked to the Merseyside Police investigation that led to Peter Sullivan being wrongfully convicted of murder.
Met officer cleared over David Carrick conduct investigation24/03/2026 09:10:00
A Met Police officer has been cleared of gross misconduct over allegations relating to a misconduct investigation into serial sex offender and former Met officer David Carrick.
IOPC update following conclusion of inquest into the death of four Vietnamese men in Oldham fire23/03/2026 16:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has released the findings of its investigation into the conduct of three Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers over their handling of information relating to a major fire in Oldham that resulted in the deaths of four Vietnamese men.
Met officer sacked for discriminating against suspect in custody20/03/2026 12:20:00
A Met Police custody sergeant has been sacked after he told a detainee he ‘smelled like a junkie and shouldn’t be in this country’, threatened him and then pushed him into a cupboard unit.
Gross misconduct finding for ex-Devon and Cornwall PC who gave ‘dishonest’ account of woman’s carpark fall18/03/2026 09:10:00
Gross misconduct has been proven for a former Devon and Cornwall Police officer after a disciplinary panel concluded he tried to downplay his role following a woman’s fall from a multi-storey carpark.
West Midlands Police officer charged with assault and PAVA misuse16/03/2026 10:15:00
A West Midlands Police officer has been charged with assault following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into allegations he used excessive force during a man’s arrest.
Former South Wales Police staff member due in court on ABH and strangulation charges12/03/2026 12:25:00
A former South Wales Police employee is set to make their first appearance at Cardiff Crown Court on 13 March to face charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation.