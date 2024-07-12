West Midlands anglers fined over £1,500 for fishing illegally

Eight men from the West Midlands have been found guilty of fishing illegally in multiple cases brought by the Environment Agency.

Eight men from the West Midlands have been found guilty of fishing illegally in cases brought by the Environment Agency at Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday 3 June 2024.

And at Derby St Mary’s Magistrates Court on 10 June 2024, a man from Stoke on Trent received a fine of £440, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £176 after being proven guilty in absence of three cases of illegal fishing.

Kevin Broomfield, 35, of Bartholomew Road, Stoke on Trent received the fine for fishing without a licence, fishing for brown trout in the close season and for taking or attempting to take or destroy fish at the River Wye, Bakewell in Derbyshire on 23 October 2023.

Eight men from the West Midlands received fines of £1,144 for offences including fishing without a licence and leaving their rod and line unattended in the water.

Dean Freeman, 41, of Wantage, Telford, was proven guilty in absence of fishing without a licence at Marchamley Pool, Hodnet on 31 January 2024. He received a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Reece Hogg, 21, of Lower Birches Way, Rugeley was proven guilty in absence for leaving his rod and line unattended in the water on 27 January 2024 at Baden Hall Fishery, Eccleshall. He received a fine of £220, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £88.

Adam Cornwall-McGowan, 33, of Hunter Road, Cannock pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Bishton Pools, Bishton, Rugeley on 28 January 2024. He received a fine of £166, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £66.

Wayne Martin, 43, of Coppice Road, Madeley, Telford pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Baden Hall Fishery, Eccleshall on 27 January 2024. He received a fine of £158, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £63.

Aaron Kimberley, 30, of Treynham Close, Wolverhampton pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Monument, Shifnal, Shropshire on 10 February 2024. He received a fine of £50, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Joshua Adam Salt, 22, of Coleridge Road, Stoke on Trent, pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence at Baden Hall Fishery, Eccleshall, Staffordshire. He received a fine of £230, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £92.

Reece Webb, 23, of Deansfield Road, Wolverhampton pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence and leaving his rod and line unattended in the water at Monument, Shifnal, Staffordshire on 10 February 2024. He received a fine of £40, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £16.

Ritchie Hennessey, 33, of Turfpits Lane, Birmingham was proven guilty in absence to fishing without a licence at Buzzard Valley Fishery, Tamworth, Staffordshire on 18 June 2023. He received a fine of £60, costs of £135 and a victim surcharge of £24.

Nichola Tomlinson, Fisheries Enforcement Team Leader at the Environment Agency said:

“These cases show how seriously the courts take illegal fishing and we hope the penalties these illegal anglers have received will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws that are in place across England.

“We inspect rod licences 24/7 to check on cases of illegal fishing, and for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute. Anyone found fishing illegally may receive a fine of up to £2,500. Offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.

“Illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable. Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of legal anglers.

“Our Fisheries Enforcement Officers, with support by partners including the police and the Angling Trust, carry out intelligence-led enforcement work all year round targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

“We urge anyone with information about illegal fishing to contact us on 0800 807060 or via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence. A 1-day licence costs from just £7.10 and an annual licence costs from just £35.80. Concessions are available. Junior licences are free for 13 to 16-year-olds.

Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

