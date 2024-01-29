West Midlands anglers land penalties of £3983 for illegal fishing

Nine anglers from the West Midlands have been ordered to pay a total of £3,983 after they were caught fishing illegally by officers of the Environment Agency.

Anglers from Telford, Rugeley, Hall Green, Bromsgrove, Bilston, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Leamington Spa

Illegal angling undermines efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable

Case heard at Northampton Magistrates Court on 15 January 2024

The cases were heard at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 15 2024, and involved anglers from Telford, Rugeley, Hall Green, Bromsgrove, Bilston, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Leamington Spa in separate cases.

An annual fishing licence currently costs £33.

Luke Thompson, 34, of Sandy Lane, Bromsgrove, was ordered to pay a total of £751 for fishing without a licence at Jam Factory Pools near Worcester on June 17 2023. His case was proven in his absence after he did not return a plea.

Thompson was fined £440, costs of £135 and a victim’s surcharge of £176.

Brett Tranter, 34, of Hill Crest Road, St Georges, Telford, did not enter a plea and had his case proven in his absence for fishing without a licence at Gailey Lower Reservoir, Cannock, on August 26 2023.

He was ordered to pay a total of £443 made up of £220 for the charge, £135 costs and £88 victim’s surcharge.

Daniel Tonks, 30, of Hawkley Road, Wolverhampton, was ordered to pay a total of £443 for fishing without a licence at Fisherwick Fishery, Lichfield, on July 5 2023.

His case was proven in his absence. He was fined £220, costs £135 and victim’s surcharge of £88.

Ion Zuber, 36, of Bell Tower Close, Walsall, was found to be fishing without a licence at Gunthorpe Bridge, Nottinghamshire, on 1 July 2023.

He was fined £220, costs of £135 and a victim’s surcharge of £88 after his case was proven in his absence.

Steven Donnor, 42, of Park Gate Road, Rugeley, was ordered to pay a total of £443 after he was caught fishing without a valid fishing licence on 9 August 2023 at Baden Hall Fishery, Eccleshall.

He was fined £220, costs of £135 and a victim’s surcharge of £88.

Maciej Zaprawa, 42, of Redland Road, Leamington Spa, did not return a plea for fishing without a licence on the River Avon at Warwick on 24 September 2023.

His case was proven in his absence and he was fined £220, costs of £135 and a victim’s surcharge of £88.

Mindaugus Ciuzelis, 32, of Overdale, Telford, pleaded guilty to fishing without a valid licence at Marchamley Pool, Hodnet, on August 16 2023.

He was ordered to pay a total of £339 which was made up of £146 fine, £135 costs and a victim’s surcharge of £58.

Keith Millard, 64, of Cox Road, Bilston, pleaded guilty for fishing without a valid licence at Townsend Farm Fishery, Bridgnorth, Alveley, on July 30 2023.

He was fined £146, costs of £135 and a victim’s surcharge of £58.

Lucian Firici, 44, of Stratford Road, Hall Green, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to fishing without a valid licence on 16 July 2023 at Mereside Fishery, Earlswood.

He was ordered to pay a total of £338 which was made up of £146 fine, costs of £135 and a victim’s surcharge of £58.

Nichola Tomlinson, Fisheries Enforcement Team Leader at the Environment Agency, said:

“We hope the penalties that these illegal anglers have received will act as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of breaking the laws and byelaws we have in place across England.

“Fishing illegally can incur a fine of up to £2,500 and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized. We inspect rod licences 24/7, seven days a week to check on cases of illegal fishing and for those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.

“Illegal fishing undermines the Environment Agency’s efforts to protect fish stocks and make fishing sustainable. Money raised from fishing licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of legal anglers.”

Any angler aged 13 or over, fishing on a river, canal or still water needs a licence to fish. A 1-day licence costs from just £6.60, and an annual licence costs from £33 (concessions available). Junior licences are free for 13 - 16-year-olds. Licences are available from www.gov.uk/get-a-fishing-licence or by calling the Environment Agency on 0344 800 5386 between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

The Environment Agency carries out enforcement work all year round and is supported by partners including the police and the Angling Trust. Fisheries enforcement work is intelligence-led, targeting known hot-spots and where illegal fishing is reported.

Anyone with information about illegal fishing activities can contact the Environment Agency incident hotline 24/7 on 0800 807060 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further information:

All of the offenders were charged with the following offence:

In a place where fishing is regulated, fished for freshwater fish or eels by means of an unlicensed fishing instrument, namely rod and line, contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975.