West Midlands Police constable charged with assaulting 12-year-old boy

A West Midlands Police (WMP) officer will appear in court accused of assaulting a 12-year-old boy, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

PC Sharanjit Kaur, aged 41, is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 4 May, to face a charge of assault by beating.

The charge relates to an incident in Great King Street North, Birmingham on 13 October last year when PC Kaur, while off duty, allegedly assaulted the schoolboy.

The IOPC’s investigation began in October following a mandatory conduct referral from West Midlands Police.

Following completion of our investigation we passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charge against PC Kaur in March.

WMP have advised us that PC Kaur is currently suspended.