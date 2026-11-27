West Midlands Police has improved how it is led, how it responds to the public, investigates crime and safeguards vulnerable people since its last inspection, the police inspectorate has said.

Get the report : PEEL 2025–2027: An inspection of West Midlands Police

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded West Midlands Police’s performance across eight areas of policing and found the force was good in one area and adequate in seven areas.

Inspectors found sustained improvements in how the force carries out and supervises criminal investigations, helping it bring more offenders to justice. The force has also improved how it identifies vulnerable people and how it prioritises referrals to appropriate agencies. Inspectors said that the force now needs to improve how it notifies schools about children living with domestic abuse, so they receive help and support quickly.

HMICFRS found that the force has strong governance arrangements, supported by clear strategic plans. The force promotes equality, diversity and inclusion through its cultural competence programme. It also effectively oversees and scrutinises stop and search, with officers using their powers fairly in most cases. Inspectors found that the force control room receives a higher number of emergency calls than is typical. However, it consistently answers calls quickly with very few abandoned calls, and makes sure officers are attending incidents promptly.

The force’s neighbourhood policing teams identify and tackle community problems to prevent crime, reduce antisocial behaviour and protect vulnerable people. However, the force should make sure it isn’t reducing its officers’ ability to do this by diverting them to support other activities.

Despite understanding the threat posed by fraud to its communities, the force doesn’t always respond effectively to reports. It needs to improve the standard of fraud investigations and supervision, as well as its capability to investigate complex cases. The force also still needs to do more to support victims of fraud.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Kathryn Stone OBE said:

“I am satisfied with the performance of West Midlands Police in keeping people safe, reducing crime and giving victims an effective service. Since our last inspection, the force has improved how it is led, how it responds to the public and how it investigates crime and safeguards children and adults. “Despite unexpected leadership changes and a period of instability earlier in the year, the force maintained its performance and organisational focus. There are strong governance arrangements in place. Its leaders understand, and are committed to providing, the standards and performance expected of them. “The force has made improvements in how it carries out and supervises criminal investigations, helping it bring more offenders to justice. It has also improved how it identifies vulnerable people who need help and how it prioritises referrals to appropriate agencies. “It also promotes equality, diversity and inclusion through its cultural competence programme, with special training to help its personnel understand different cultures and backgrounds. However, it needs to improve the standard of its fraud investigations and supervision. “I am optimistic that the force will improve further and I will continue to monitor performance.”

Get the report : PEEL 2025–2027: An inspection of West Midlands Police

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