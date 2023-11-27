West Midlands Police moved into enhanced monitoring

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary recently (24 November 2023) moved West Midlands Police into an enhanced level of monitoring.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) continuously monitors the performance of all police forces in England and Wales.

The monitoring process consists of two stages: Scan and Engage. All police forces are in routine monitoring under the Scan stage by default, but may be escalated to enhanced monitoring under the Engage stage if they are not effectively addressing the inspectorate’s concerns.

HMICFRS said West Midlands Police had been moved into Engage because it is not:

carrying out effective investigations which lead to satisfactory results for victims;

making sure multi-agency risk assessment conferences (MARACs) – meetings where statutory and voluntary agency representatives share information about people at high risk of domestic abuse – work effectively to keep vulnerable people safe;

effectively managing the risk posed to the public by registered sex offenders; and

managing the risk posed by online child abuse offenders effectively.

HMICFRS said that it was assured West Midlands Police is taking steps to address these concerns, but significant and sustained improvements are required and the inspectorate will be closely monitoring the force’s progress.

The inspectorate also said more detail about West Midlands Police’s performance would be included in its next inspection report, which is due to be published in early 2024.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams recently said:

“We move police forces into our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, when a force is not responding to our concerns, or if it is not managing, mitigating or eradicating these concerns. “The Engage process provides additional scrutiny and support from the inspectorate and other external organisations in the policing sector to help the police force improve and provide a better service for the public. “West Midlands Police has been asked to urgently produce an improvement plan and will meet regularly with our inspectors. We will work closely with the force to monitor its progress against these important and necessary changes.”

Notes