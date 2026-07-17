West Midlands Police officer convicted of assault on woman

A West Midlands Police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a woman during the arrest of her partner at a block of flats in the Black Country, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

PC Calum Brand pulled the woman’s hair and elbowed her in the face when she tried to interrupt officers who were escorting the handcuffed man down a stairwell.

PC Brand had denied one count of assault by beating but at Nottingham Magistrates Court on 15th July)he was found guilty. He is scheduled to be sentenced at the same court on 7 September.

The 27-year-old was one of four officers who attended a domestic disturbance at the flats in Halesowen on 16 June last year.

Checks on a man at the address revealed he was wanted on warrant for failing to attend court He was restrained and escorted out of the flat into a communal stairwell.

Police body worn video shows the woman approach PC Brand from behind before he grabbed her hair, pinned her down by the neck, and elbowed her to the side of the head. She suffered facial injuries but was not seriously hurt.

In interview, PC Brand said the woman hit his back and, fearing she may have a weapon, used what he believed was appropriate, proportionate force. He arrested her on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, but she was later released without charge.

We launched an independent investigation following a mandatory conduct referral to us from West Midlands Police on 4 July 2025.

Our investigators examined video footage, took statements from officers, interviewed PC Brand, and reviewed relevant force training, policies and police guidance.

We passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on 18 November and they authorised a charge of assault by beating.

IOPC Director of Engagement Derrick Campbell, said: “This was a challenging situation for the officers. The man was clearly drunk, largely incoherent, and there was a struggle in the stairwell.

“The woman tried to intervene, and PC Brand’s response was disproportionate and unnecessary. There was no justification for the level of force he used and no attempt to de-escalate the situation. The woman did not pose a genuine threat to PC Brand and, to that point, had not shown any aggression towards the officers.

“The woman suffered facial injuries at the hands of an officer who should have been there to help protect and safeguard her.

“Our investigation also concluded that PC Brand had a case to answer for gross misconduct. Now that criminal matters have concluded, it will be for West Midlands Police to hold a misconduct hearing at the earliest opportunity.”