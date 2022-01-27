West Midlands Police officer faces trial for alleged assault

A West Midlands Police officer is facing a trial accused of assaulting a man in Wolverhampton following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

Police constable Jack Green, 28, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court for the start of the trial on Thursday 27 January 2022.

The trial follows our investigation into an allegation of excessive force when apprehending a man in Penn in February 2021.

The IOPC conducted a thorough and independent investigation which concluded in July 2021. Our report, along with supporting evidence, was shared with the Crown Prosecution Service who decided there was sufficient evidence to authorise the charge of assault by beating.

PC Green pleaded not guilty at a pre-trial hearing in September 2021.