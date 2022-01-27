Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
West Midlands Police officer faces trial for alleged assault
A West Midlands Police officer is facing a trial accused of assaulting a man in Wolverhampton following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Police constable Jack Green, 28, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court for the start of the trial on Thursday 27 January 2022.
The trial follows our investigation into an allegation of excessive force when apprehending a man in Penn in February 2021.
The IOPC conducted a thorough and independent investigation which concluded in July 2021. Our report, along with supporting evidence, was shared with the Crown Prosecution Service who decided there was sufficient evidence to authorise the charge of assault by beating.
PC Green pleaded not guilty at a pre-trial hearing in September 2021.
Original article link: https://policeconduct.gov.uk/news/west-midlands-police-officer-faces-trial-alleged-assault
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Greater Manchester Police officer guilty of misconduct in public office over relationship with vulnerable victim of crime21/01/2022 12:25:00
A Greater Manchester Police officer who formed an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable woman has been found guilty of misconduct in public office and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Former North Yorkshire officer would have been dismissed for abusing his position for a sexual purpose21/01/2022 09:10:00
A former North Yorkshire Police officer, who had sexual physical contact and sent inappropriate photos of a sexual nature to a member of the public he met while on duty, would have been dismissed without notice if he had not already resigned, a police disciplinary panel has ruled.
Suffolk police officer given final written warning for gross misconduct17/01/2022 09:10:00
A Suffolk Constabulary officer was given a final written warning on Monday 10 January after a disciplinary hearing was told that he had attempted to form an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable woman he came into contact with during the course of his duties.
Surrey Police officer given final written warning for inappropriate relationship with woman11/01/2022 12:25:00
A Surrey Police officer was given a final written warning after a disciplinary hearing which concluded on 7 January decided he had formed an inappropriate relationship with a woman he had met during the course of his work, who was in a vulnerable position.
Thames Valley Police officer charged over inappropriate relationships with women06/01/2022 12:10:00
A Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer will appear in court charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of computer misuse.
Update on investigation into incident at Perry Barr custody suite24/12/2021 10:20:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into an incident at Perry Barr custody suite, in Birmingham, in October is progressing.
Northumbria Police officer dismissed over inappropriate photos on social media23/12/2021 14:15:00
A Northumbria Police officer has been dismissed without notice following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into inappropriate images of him that were shared on social media.
Former Gwent Police officer sentenced for misconduct in public office22/12/2021 09:10:00
A former Gwent Police officer has been jailed for misconduct in public office, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).