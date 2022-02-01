West Midlands Police officer found not guilty of assault

A West Midlands Police officer has been found not guilty of assaulting a man in Wolverhampton, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.

Police constable Jack Green, 28, had been charged with assault by beating by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) but was found not guilty following a short trial at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday 28 January 2022.

Our investigation, which ended in July 2021, followed a mandatory referral from West Midlands Police after a complaint was made against PC Green. The officer, who had been deployed to a domestic incident in Penn on 16 February 2021, was accused of using excessive force when apprehending a man.

In our investigation, we carefully assessed mobile phone footage, body worn video and conducted key witness interviews. At the end of our investigation, we referred a file to the CPS who authorised the charge of assault by beating.

We will now be discussing with West Midlands Police any potential disciplinary proceedings regarding the officer.