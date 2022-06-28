Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
West Midlands Police officer in court charged with misconduct in public office
A West Midlands Police officer is due to appear in court this week following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into his alleged abuse of power for a sexual purpose.
We received a mandatory referral from West Midlands Police in June 2021 and, following our investigation, PC Anthony Ritchie, 45, has been charged with misconduct in public office.
It follows allegations the officer had an inappropriate and sexual relationship with a woman who he met through the course of his duties.
At the end of the investigation, we referred the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service which authorised the charge.
He is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 29 June.
