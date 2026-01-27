Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
West Midlands Police officer in court over assault charge
A West Midlands Police officer has been charged with assaulting a woman after an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into officers’ actions during a domestic incident.
PC Calum Brand faces one count of assault by beating and is set to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on 27 January for a first hearing.
The charge relates to an incident at an address in Halesowen on 16 June last year after police had been called to attend a domestic disturbance.
It’s alleged PC Brand, aged 26, assaulted the woman in a communal stairwell while officers were trying to detain her partner who was wanted on warrant.
Our independent investigation followed a mandatory conduct referral made by West Midlands Police to us on 4 July 2025.
We passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on 18 November and the charge authorised by them on 16 December.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/west-midlands-police-officer-court-over-assault-charge
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Inquest concludes following fatal collision involving police in Birmingham23/01/2026 13:25:00
Police responding to a 999 call before they were involved in a fatal road collision in Birmingham acted appropriately, an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concluded.
IOPC to examine Leicestershire Police response to missing man report23/01/2026 12:10:00
Leicestershire Police’s investigation to locate a vulnerable missing person who was later found deceased are being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Criminal investigation after 80-year-old man fell ill in custody of Cheshire Constabulary21/01/2026 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating after a man became seriously unwell while in the custody of Cheshire Constabulary.
IOPC announces independent investigation into Maccabi fans ban20/01/2026 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation into the role West Midlands Police officers and staff played in the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending a Europa League match in Birmingham.
IOPC statement following Craig Guildford’s WMP retirement19/01/2026 13:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said it will continue looking into the actions of West Midlands Police, and the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from Birmingham, following Craig Guildford’s retirement as Chief Constable.
Investigation under way after pedestrian dies in fatal collision involving Met officer16/01/2026 10:15:00
We are investigating the circumstances of a fatal road traffic incident in Southwark on 7 January, where a pedestrian sadly died in a collision with a Met Police vehicle.
Former Merseyside Police staff member charged with multiple criminal offences15/01/2026 16:25:00
A former Merseyside Police staff member has been charged with 11 criminal offences following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Former West Midlands Police officer charged with misconduct in public office and drugs offences14/01/2026 09:10:00
A former West Midlands Police officer will appear in court today (Wednesday 14 January) charged with multiple counts of misconduct in public office (MIPO) and drug-related offences, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former Hampshire Chief Constable to face gross misconduct hearing following investigation into workplace relationships13/01/2026 13:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) can confirm that former Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary Chief Constable Scott Chilton will face a gross misconduct hearing, following an investigation relating to alleged sexual relationships in the workplace.