West Midlands Police officer in court over assault charge

A West Midlands Police officer has been charged with assaulting a woman after an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into officers’ actions during a domestic incident.

PC Calum Brand faces one count of assault by beating and is set to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on 27 January for a first hearing.

The charge relates to an incident at an address in Halesowen on 16 June last year after police had been called to attend a domestic disturbance.

It’s alleged PC Brand, aged 26, assaulted the woman in a communal stairwell while officers were trying to detain her partner who was wanted on warrant.

Our independent investigation followed a mandatory conduct referral made by West Midlands Police to us on 4 July 2025.

We passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on 18 November and the charge authorised by them on 16 December.