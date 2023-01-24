Environment Agency
|Printable version
West Midlands waste wood recycling operation pays for flouting environmental permits
Three firms prosecuted by Environment Agency for storing wood which posed fire risk
- Director ordered to pay £22,170 for “reckless disregard of law”
- Three firms prosecuted for storing wood which posed fire risk
- Advice from Environment Agency officers repeatedly ignored
Fines and costs totalling £61,380 have been imposed on a West Midlands company director and his waste wood recycling operations in a case brought by the Environment Agency.
At Dudley magistrates on Friday 20 January 2023, director Robert Moody pleaded guilty to failing to ensure his companies complied with environmental permits. He was ordered to pay fines and costs of £22,170.
Moody ran three companies in the West Midlands - Berkswell Recycling Limited, Hollybush Recycling Limited and Lodgewood Recycling Limited – who were each ordered to pay fines and costs of £13,070. All the sites stored excessive amounts of wood, for a prolonged period which posed serious fire and health risks.
The court heard that Moody headed up Jack Moody Recycling Ltd, of Warstone Road, Wolverhampton, which was an umbrella company for his group.
Though officers from the Environment Agency offered frequent advice, Moody did not heed warnings about how he was failing to meet the regulations.
The warnings escalated in September 2017 when the defendant acknowledged that they were operating outside the limits.
Conditions at the site continued to present unacceptable risks to the environment.
Officers found that at the Lodgewood site, near Telford, stockpiles of wood were so large that there was no space to quarantine waste in the event of a fire and insufficient fire breaks.
At the Berkswell site, near Hampton-in-Arden, it was estimated there was in excess of 5,000 tonnes rather than the permitted amount of 1,620 tonnes.
Both shredded and unshredded wood were mixed in the stockpiles, increasing the potential for self-combustion.
At the Hollybush site, near Cannock, huge stockpiles of waste wood were situated on an area of the site which had no concrete surfacing to prevent pollution of the ground.
All three companies were served with Enforcement Notices in October 2017 requiring them to reduce stockpile sizes within a six-week period – these were not complied with.
The situation did not improve at all, so the Environment Agency served Suspension Notices on the three companies in March 2018. This was to prohibit any further receipt of waste until the risk of pollution was reduced.
District Judge Wheeler said the offences had been carried out over a significant period of time and were not far short of a flagrant disregard for the law.
Iain Storer, Installations Lead for the Environment Agency in the West Midlands, said:
“We welcome this sentence which should act as a deterrent to others considering flouting the law.
“These sites posed a significant environmental threat due to the high risk of fire and potentially significant impact to local communities and amenities.
“As a regulator, the Environment Agency will not hesitate to pursue companies that fail to meet its obligations to the environment.
“The conditions of an environmental permit are designed to protect people and the environment.
“Failure to comply with these legal requirements is a serious offence that can damage the environment, harm human health and undermine local legitimate waste companies.
“If anyone is suspicious of waste activities they should call our 24/7 hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/west-midlands-waste-wood-recycling-operation-pays-for-flouting-environmental-permits
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Environment Agency: £22m in rod licence income delivers fisheries boost24/01/2023 15:25:00
The Environment Agency publishes it's 21/22 fisheries annual report revealing how rod licence income has been spent to enhance and protect England's fisheries.
Somerset flooding threat is no longer a major incident24/01/2023 12:10:00
The Environment Agency and the local authorities in Somerset have removed the major incident status declared last week as flood risk in the county has reduced.
Derbyshire communities urged to know right actions to take in a flood23/01/2023 11:10:00
The Environment Agency has launched a new campaign to raise awareness of actions communities in the Erewash area of Derbyshire can take to prepare for flooding.
Caught hook, line, and sinker: Illegal fishing sees fines handed out to offenders in Yorkshire23/01/2023 10:05:00
Fishing without a licence has cost five anglers from Yorkshire almost £2,000
Barbel-boosting bonanza for the lovely Loddon23/01/2023 09:05:00
Environment Agency releases 300 blue-dyed barbel to boost population in Berkshire river. Anglers asked to monitor survival and growth rates
Environment Chief says we can beat the climate emergency at UEA20/01/2023 11:20:00
Sir James Bevan, Chief Executive at the Environment Agency spoke of climate optimism and the value of research at a visit to the University of East Anglia.
Hampshire company fined for operating illegally at Wiltshire farm20/01/2023 10:20:00
Fareham firm admits illegal sewage spread
Major incident declared over flood risk in Somerset18/01/2023 10:10:00
The Environment Agency and the local authorities in Somerset have declared a major incident because of flood risk in the county.