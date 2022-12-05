National Crime Agency
|Printable version
West Mids friends jailed in National Crime Agency firearms investigation
Two Birmingham men have been jailed in a National Crime Agency firearms investigation.
Kemeel Reid, 24, hid a Bulldog revolver loaded with three 0.32 calibre bullets in the loft of his home in Finchley Road, Oscott, Birmingham.
Acting on intelligence about him and conspirator T’reece Ellis-Brade, 20, NCA firearms officers raided Reid’s home on 15 December last year.
Officers also found £3,800 in cash, 100g of cannabis and a 9mm blank ammunition casing.
Reid’s revolver contained his DNA and that of accomplice and friend Ellis-Brade, whom NCA officers arrested at the same time near his home on Malvern Hill Road, near Tyseley, Birmingham.
He fled on foot and discarded two mobile phones and a bag containing 12.5g cannabis and 0.5g cocaine but he was caught after a short chase.
A search of his home unearthed 52.3 grams of crack cocaine and a 9mm bullet.
Ellis-Brade admitted possessing the revolver, possessing ammunition, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
He was sentenced on 2nd December at Birmingham Crown Court to seven years in jail.
Reid admitted possessing the revolver, bullets and cannabis and forfeited the £3,800 cash seized. He was sentenced to six years and three months.
Derek Evans, NCA operations manager, said: “We have removed a deadly firearm and ammunition from circulation in the West Midlands.
“Guns and drugs go hand-in-hand with offenders using firearms or the threat of them to assert their dominance over other criminals, often with a destructive impact on communities.
“Reid and Ellis-Brade were faced with a solid case and had no option but to admit their guilt.
“The NCA leads the UK’s fight against firearms supply and works with partners at home and abroad to protect the public from the criminals who supply them.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/west-mids-friends-jailed-in-national-crime-agency-firearms-investigation
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Wealthy Russian businessman arrested on suspicion of multiple offences05/12/2022 14:25:00
The National Crime Agency has conducted a major operation to arrest a wealthy Russian businessman on suspicion of offences including money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury.
Group used Christian ministry as front for £2 million cannabis importation02/12/2022 16:15:00
A criminal group which used a religious charity as a front for importing 400 kilos of cannabis into the UK have been convicted.
Woman charged over machine pistol and handgun01/12/2022 11:20:00
A woman has been charged with firearms offences after an investigation by the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP).
Two arrested by the NCA in Nottingham over speed boat people smuggling attempt01/12/2022 10:20:00
Two people have been arrested in connection with a National Crime Agency investigation into a foiled attempt to smuggle migrants to the UK using a speedboat.
NCA secures £50m identified by Barclays as the proceeds of crime28/11/2022 16:15:00
The National Crime Agency (NCA) has obtained a ruling from the High Court that allows Barclays to hand over criminal funds to the NCA in a first-of-its-kind civil recovery case.
Drugs smuggler jailed for 11 years following recent people smuggling conviction23/11/2022 10:25:00
A lorry driver previously convicted in France for trying to smuggle migrants into the UK has been sentenced following a cocaine seizure earlier this year.
Suspected ketamine drugs lab uncovered in Essex22/11/2022 11:15:00
Two men have been arrested after National Crime Agency officers raided a suspected ketamine lab in Essex.
Jailed document forger hit with £290,000 confiscation order18/11/2022 10:25:00
A man jailed for making and supplying false identity documents has been ordered to pay back more than a quarter of a million pounds in criminal profit