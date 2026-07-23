West Sussex man who paid for children to be sexually abused jailed for 12 years

A man from West Sussex who committed multiple child abuse offences, including paying for children in the Philippines to be sexually abused to order, has been jailed for 12 years.

National Crime Agency investigators identified Robert Pasteiner through suspicious payments totalling over £200,000 made to individuals in the Philippines, including arrested facilitators of live-streamed child sexual abuse (CSA).

The 76-year-old was arrested in February 2023 at Heathrow Airport, shortly before he was due to depart for the Philippines. Investigators analysed his mobile phone and discovered he had arranged to meet a 12-year-old girl in his hotel.

A search of his luggage found presents including perfume and jewellery, as well as condoms and Viagra – clear markers of his intentions. A large quantity of Filipino Pesos and false documents were also concealed in his suitcase.

Further searches of his home address uncovered 15 electronic devices, six of which contained indecent images of children. They also seized paperwork containing handwritten notes of who Pasteiner had been speaking to in the Philippines, including a number of child sexual abuse facilitators.

He had documented details about their family, phone numbers, emails, payment details, how much money he sent and when and what the payments were for; noting some as being for a ‘show’.

The NCA worked closely with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Philippine National Police (PNP) to identify and safeguard his victims.

In May 2026 Pasteiner pleaded guilty to 36 offences including causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child, attempted sexual communication with a child, arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child and making indecent images of children.

He was sentenced today (Thursday 23 July) at Portsmouth Crown Court to 12 years in prison. He also received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offender’s Register, both for life.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Danielle Pownall said:

"Robert Pasteiner is a depraved man who posed a significant threat to children around the world.

"The items recovered during our investigation are a clear sign of his intentions in travelling to the Philippines. With thanks to International law enforcement partners in the Philippines we were able to arrest Pasteiner and safeguard victims.

"The NCA along with partners at home and abroad will continue to tirelessly hunt down perpetrators of child sexual abuse and protect the most vulnerable in our society."