National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
West Sussex removed care transport for disabled adult without proper consideration - Ombudsman
West Sussex County Council will be inviting people to get in touch if they think the council's assessment of their needs has left them unable to access their day centre. This comes after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman highlighted concerns about how the council considered a family’s travel circumstances.
The council has agreed to put up notices in day centres to highlight that users may be eligible for a reassessment if they think they have not had their personal circumstances properly considered during their reviews, similar to the family in this case.
The family complained to the Ombudsman that the council stopped paying for a man’s transport to his day centre when the cost increased.
They said the council did not fully take into account their circumstances before deciding that the man should pay for the travel out of his Personal Independence Payment, because he had a Motability vehicle.
The family told the council they could not transport the man to the day centre, as the mother did not drive because of her own health concerns, and both parents had caring responsibilities for the man’s grandmother, who lived with them and needed two people to help her.
This meant the family had to find £80 per week to get the man from the day centre, putting strain on their budget.
The Ombudsman’s investigation found the council’s transport policy at fault, for having blanket directions that transport would not be funded if the recipient had a Motability car. This meant the council had no flexibility to take into account people’s individual circumstances when making a decision. The Ombudsman also found flaws in the council’s appeal process, including links to documents that did not work.
Mrs Amerdeep Clarke, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:
“The council has told us it did not review the family’s circumstances solely to reduce their support, but its notes provide no evidence it asked any questions about services other than transport to the day centre.
“In this case the council failed to look at the man – or his family’s circumstances – holistically, and did not consider alternative options for them, including moving the man to a nearer day centre, or suggesting alternative arrangements for getting him there.
“I am concerned that other people in the county may have been affected by decisions hampered by this restrictive policy, so I have asked the council to highlight this to day centre users.
“I am pleased the council has accepted the recommendations I have made, and has already started to review this family’s situation.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council has agreed to apologise to the family and pay them £250 for the uncertainty caused. It will also, if not already completed, review the man’s needs, and complete carer’s assessments for his parents.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council will review parts of its transport policy so it is in line with the Care Act 2014, and provide a notice at local day centres encouraging others who think they may have been affected to contact the council for more information.
Related Content : West Sussex County Council (24 009 730)
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Ombudsman reveals huge safeguarding backlog at London council03/10/2025 09:15:00
More than 500 unread police welfare reports were uncovered during a Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman investigation into a safeguarding complaint about London Borough of Haringey.
Ombudsman investigation uncovers significant delays in Yorkshire council’s EHC Plan process25/09/2025 14:15:00
Leeds City Council has been criticised for significant delays in making decisions about support for children with special educational needs.
Ombudsman calls for reform of adult care complaints in annual review18/09/2025 16:20:00
Complaints should be at the heart of any reform of adult social care in England, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman is urging in its annual review of complaints.
Cheshire East wrongly started care proceedings process against mum who simply needed support12/09/2025 11:10:00
A Cheshire East mum nearly had her children placed in care following the traumatic birth of her second child, after the council instigated care proceedings without proper evidence, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Ombudsman writes to Secretary of State after council refuses to accept recommendation on abuse survivor’s complaint12/09/2025 10:10:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has written to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, the Right Honourable Steve Reed MP OBE highlighting concerns about Leicester City Council.
Charity Commission fails to comply with Ombudsman’s findings10/09/2025 11:15:00
The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) has called on Parliament to hold the Charity Commission to account after it failed to comply with recommendations following an investigation into its handling of concerns about sexual abuse.
Homeless Lincolnshire man left to sleep in car because of council failings05/09/2025 11:20:00
A Lincolnshire man had to sleep in his car because South Kesteven District Council did not do enough to help him, when he told it he was homeless.
Poorly child placed at risk by Lewisham council because of flawed homelessness policy28/08/2025 11:15:00
A seriously ill South London child had to live in damp and mouldy accommodation miles away from their hospital because Lewisham council left it too late to find their homeless family accommodation in the borough, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.