West Yorkshire Police officer charged over WhatsApp images

A West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officer is due to make his first appearance in court to face two charges under the Terrorism Act.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed an investigation, carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, into messages shared on WhatsApp.

On conclusion of the investigation, we determined the case should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service.

On Monday, PC Mohammed Adil, 26, was charged with two counts of publishing an image in support of a proscribed organisation, specifically Hamas, contrary to section 13 of the Terrorism Act. The offences are alleged to have taken place in October and November 2023.

PC Adil, based in Calderdale, is currently suspended by WYP. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (2 May).