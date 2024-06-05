West Yorkshire Police officer charged under Terrorism Act given 18-month community order

A West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officer who admitted sharing images in support of a proscribed organisation has been sentenced yesterday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed an investigation, carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE), after concerns were raised about images posted by PC Mohammed Adil on WhatsApp in October and November 2023.

On conclusion of the investigation, in April, we determined the case should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which authorised two charges under the Terrorism Act.

PC Adil, 26, who is currently suspended by WYP, pleaded guilty to both charges of publishing an image in support of Hamas, a proscribed organisation, at an earlier hearing. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ court yesterday, where he was given an 18-month community order, including 160 hours of unpaid work and 35 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was also fined £114 and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge.

IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “PC Adil’s actions were wholly unacceptable and fell far below the standards expected of a police officer.

“I am grateful to those who reported concerns about his behaviour, so that a thorough investigation could be carried out into his actions. What we found was deeply concerning – some of the content shared was antisemitic in nature and showed support for a terrorist group.

“Investigators from CTPNE and the IOPC worked promptly to ensure appropriate action was taken against the officer and now he has a criminal record. It will now be for WYP to arrange disciplinary proceedings in due course.”

A number of PC Adil’s colleagues reported concerns about images they had seen him share on WhatsApp. We determined the matter should be investigated by CTPNE, given the nature of the images, under IOPC direction to ensure independent oversight.

The investigation looked at PC Adil’s search, message and image history over several years, dating back to before he joined WYP in August 2021.

The criminal charges relate to two images he shared, one on 31 October 2023 and one on 4 November 2023.

The first showed a man wearing a Hamas headband, believed to the leader of the Al-Qassam Brigade, Hamas’ military wing, alongside the words: “Today is the time for the Palestinian people to rise, set their path straight, and establish an independent Palestinian State”.

The second was an image of a man wearing a Hamas headband, understood to be a spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigade, and the words: “We will hold accountable all those who occupied our lands, and Allah will hold accountable all those who remained silent against this occupation and oppression".

We approved the CPTNE investigator’s report in April, and agreed the matter should be referred to the CPS. PC Adil, who was based in Calderdale, was charged and made his first court appearance on 2 May.

We also found he has a case to answer for gross misconduct and WYP will now arrange for disciplinary proceedings to take place.