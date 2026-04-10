Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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West Yorkshire Police officer charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
A West Yorkshire Police officer (WYP) is due to appear in court next week charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation.
PC Abigail Byrne, 29, will appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Monday 13 April. The charge relates to speeding offences in the Kirkless area of West Yorkshire in January 2025 and an allegation that the officer provided a false or misleading account to avoid receiving a sanction for a speeding offence.
We began our directed investigation in June 2025 following a referral from WYP. Enquiries were conducted by the force’s Anti-Corruption Unit under our direction.
On conclusion of the investigation in February 2025, a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided to charge PC Byrne with the offence. She has been suspended from the force since September 2025.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/west-yorkshire-police-officer-charged-conspiracy-pervert-course-justice
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