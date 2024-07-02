Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
West Yorkshire Police officer charged with misconduct in public office
A serving West Yorkshire detective constable is due to make his first appearance in court charged with misconduct in public office, following a directed Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Detective Constable Wasim Bashir, 54, is alleged to have contacted vulnerable victims of serious sexual offences or domestic abuse during the course of his duties between 1 August 2019 and 5 January 2022 without any identified policing purpose. He is also alleged to have begun a sexual relationship with one of the victims.
On conclusion of the investigation in October 2023, carried out by West Yorkshire’s Counter Corruption Unit, under our direction and control, a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, who authorised the charges.
Bashir is due to appear before Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday 3 July.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/west-yorkshire-police-officer-charged-misconduct-public-office
