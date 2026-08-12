Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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West Yorkshire Police officer in court charged with ABH
A West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officer has been charged with assault following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into allegations he used excessive force during a man’s arrest.
PC James Barnes faces one count of actual bodily harm (ABH) against a man who was arrested on 28 September last year in Leeds.
PC Barnes and another WYP officer had approached the driver of a car who they suspected to be driving while intoxicated. After leading the suspected drink driver away from the vehicle, a passenger got out the car and began to walk away.
Shortly after, the other WYP officer took the passenger to the ground before PC Barnes allegedly kicked the man in the head. The man appeared to lose consciousness for several minutes.
PC Barnes is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates Court for a first appearance on Thursday 13 August 2026. The charge follows a mandatory conduct referral made by WYP to us on 29 September last year.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/west-yorkshire-police-officer-court-charged-abh
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