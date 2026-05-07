Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
West Yorkshire Police officer pleads guilty to perverting the course of justice
A West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officer who provided misleading accounts for speeding offences she committed has pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s Anti-Corruption Unit.
PC Abigail Byrne, 29, based in Huddersfield, has admitted speeding offences in the Kirklees area of West Yorkshire in January 2025 and providing a false or misleading account to avoid receiving a sanction for a speeding offence.
The 29-year-old pleaded guilty today at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court. She is due to be sentenced on 17 July 2026.
The officer was caught speeding by a speed camera on the A629 Wakefield Road in Huddersfield on 29 and 31 January 2025 with the speed camera located on the typical route that PC Byrne would take to get to work and at times just before her shift would begin.
However, after receiving notification of the speeding offences, PC Byrne’s partner accepted the speed awareness course and penalty points associated with the offences on her behalf.
IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “We trust police officers to act honestly and with integrity but in this case PC Byrne behaved in a way that was dishonest and abused her position.
“Given the serious nature of the allegations, it was important we had independent oversight of the investigation, carried out by WYP’s Counter-Corruption Unit.
“Behaviour like this undermines public confidence in policing for people who rightly expect. Thanks to this thorough investigation, she has been held accountable for her actions and disciplinary proceedings will now be arranged to consider whether she should be barred from working in policing in future.”
Telecoms evidence and text messages from seized devices confirmed that PC Byrne and her partner discussed the points and how to manage the situation. When interviewed under criminal caution in September and November 2025, PC Byrne provided no comment responses to all questions.
We began our directed investigation in June 2025 following a referral from WYP. Enquiries were conducted by the force’s Anti-Corruption Unit under our direction.
PC Byrne gave notification of her resignation from the force last month. On conclusion of the investigation in February 2025, a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, who decided to authorise the charge. She has been suspended from the force since September 2025.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/west-yorkshire-police-officer-pleads-guilty-perverting-course-justice
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Statement following the acquittal of GMP officer on trial for causing death by dangerous driving08/05/2026 09:20:00
IOPC Director Amanda Rowe commented, following the acquittal yesterday (7 May) of Greater Manchester Police officer PC Mark Burrows, who was on trial for causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the death of Heather Smedley
Former Met officer charged with corruption and fraud offences05/05/2026 12:15:00
A former Met Police officer is due to appear in court next week charged with multiple fraud and corruption-related offences, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Officer under criminal investigation following M53 collision05/05/2026 11:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has informed a Merseyside Police officer they are under criminal investigation following a collision on the M53 that left a man in a critical condition.
Independent investigation into police contact before Wiltshire bridge fall death05/05/2026 09:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into the death of a man who fell from a river bridge in Chippenham, Wiltshire, following police contact.
Avon and Somerset Police officer investigated for misconduct over Taser use on teenager before fatal collision01/05/2026 12:10:00
An Avon and Somerset Police officer who tasered a teenager on a motorway shortly before he was hit and killed by a car is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over their use of force.
Derbyshire Constabulary staff in court accused of leaking confidential police information24/04/2026 11:15:00
Two Derbyshire Constabulary call handlers have been charged with misconduct in public office, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), over allegations they passed confidential information to criminals.
IOPC responds to Children's Commissioner's report on child strip searches22/04/2026 15:15:00
Andrew Johnson, IOPC Director for Policy, Strategy and Impact, said: “We welcome the latest report from the Children’s Commissioner regarding strip searches of children outside of police custody.
Gross misconduct found against Warwickshire Police officer who pursued inappropriate relationship with woman20/04/2026 12:05:00
A Warwickshire Police detective who pursued an inappropriate relationship with the mother of a child victim committed gross misconduct, a police disciplinary panel has concluded, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).