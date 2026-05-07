West Yorkshire Police officer pleads guilty to perverting the course of justice

A West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officer who provided misleading accounts for speeding offences she committed has pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

PC Abigail Byrne, 29, based in Huddersfield, has admitted speeding offences in the Kirklees area of West Yorkshire in January 2025 and providing a false or misleading account to avoid receiving a sanction for a speeding offence.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty today at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court. She is due to be sentenced on 17 July 2026.

The officer was caught speeding by a speed camera on the A629 Wakefield Road in Huddersfield on 29 and 31 January 2025 with the speed camera located on the typical route that PC Byrne would take to get to work and at times just before her shift would begin.



However, after receiving notification of the speeding offences, PC Byrne’s partner accepted the speed awareness course and penalty points associated with the offences on her behalf.

IOPC Director Emily Barry said: “We trust police officers to act honestly and with integrity but in this case PC Byrne behaved in a way that was dishonest and abused her position.

“Given the serious nature of the allegations, it was important we had independent oversight of the investigation, carried out by WYP’s Counter-Corruption Unit.

“Behaviour like this undermines public confidence in policing for people who rightly expect. Thanks to this thorough investigation, she has been held accountable for her actions and disciplinary proceedings will now be arranged to consider whether she should be barred from working in policing in future.”

Telecoms evidence and text messages from seized devices confirmed that PC Byrne and her partner discussed the points and how to manage the situation. When interviewed under criminal caution in September and November 2025, PC Byrne provided no comment responses to all questions.

We began our directed investigation in June 2025 following a referral from WYP. Enquiries were conducted by the force’s Anti-Corruption Unit under our direction.

PC Byrne gave notification of her resignation from the force last month. On conclusion of the investigation in February 2025, a file of evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, who decided to authorise the charge. She has been suspended from the force since September 2025.