West Yorkshire Police officer to appear at court charged with computer misuse offences

A West Yorkshire Police officer is due to make her first appearance in court charged with three offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation conducted by West Yorkshire Police.

PC Sanya Shahid, based in Leeds, is alleged to have carried out unauthorised searches on the police computer system to access records in October 2020 when she had no legitimate policing purpose for doing so. She was arrested on 21 May 2021.

On conclusion of the investigation, in February 2022, we referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.

PC Shahid is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday 1 September.