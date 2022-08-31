Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
West Yorkshire Police officer to appear at court charged with computer misuse offences
A West Yorkshire Police officer is due to make her first appearance in court charged with three offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990, following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation conducted by West Yorkshire Police.
PC Sanya Shahid, based in Leeds, is alleged to have carried out unauthorised searches on the police computer system to access records in October 2020 when she had no legitimate policing purpose for doing so. She was arrested on 21 May 2021.
On conclusion of the investigation, in February 2022, we referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges.
PC Shahid is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday 1 September.
Original article link: https://policeconduct.gov.uk/news/west-yorkshire-police-officer-appear-court-charged-computer-misuse-offences
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Independent investigation into incident on Kingston Bridge30/08/2022 11:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started an independent investigation into the Metropolitan Police Service’s contact with a man who died after an incident on Kingston Bridge.
West Yorkshire Police officer sentenced for stealing cash26/08/2022 09:15:00
A West Yorkshire Police officer has pleaded guilty to stealing cash while on duty.
West Midlands Police sergeant to face gross misconduct hearing following IOPC investigation into incident at Perry Barr custody suite25/08/2022 12:15:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into an incident at Perry Barr custody suite, in Birmingham, last year has concluded that a West Midlands Police sergeant has a case to answer for gross misconduct.
Former and serving Derbyshire Constabulary officers charged following directed IOPC investigation22/08/2022 09:10:00
A former and a serving Derbyshire Constabulary officer are both due to appear in court next month following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation conducted by Derbyshire Police Counter Corruption Unit (CCU).
Met officer charged with dangerous driving following Streatham collision19/08/2022 12:25:00
A Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer will appear in court to face a charge of dangerous driving following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Seven Merseyside Police officers under investigation following stop and search18/08/2022 09:15:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the conduct of seven officers involved in the stop and search of a man who later died.
Investigation concludes following fatal police pursuit in Stretford16/08/2022 13:10:00
Police officers who pursued a vehicle in Stretford before it was involved in a fatal collision acted in accordance with the relevant policies and procedures, an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation concluded.
Northamptonshire Police support staff member appears in court charged with child sex offences15/08/2022 09:10:00
A Northamptonshire Police support staff member has appeared in court charged with child sex offences following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.