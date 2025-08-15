Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
West Yorkshire Police officer to appear in court charged with fraud
A West Yorkshire Police officer will appear in court charged with fraud following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
PC Ibrar Yaseen, 30, has been charged with one count of fraud by false representation. He is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on 19 August.
The charge relates to mileage claims submitted by PC Yaseen to the force.
The investigation was conducted, under the IOPC’s direction and control, by West Yorkshire Police’s Counter Corruption Unit.
