Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
West Yorkshire Police staff member to appear in court charged with theft
A West Yorkshire Police (WYP) staff member is due in court tomorrow following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation into corruption allegations.
David Houghton, 59, employed in WYP’s Digital Print Unit, has been charged with four offences relating to theft between the period of August 2011 and October 2023.
Officers from the WYP’s Counter Corruption Unit carried out the investigation, under our direction, after an internal audit raised concerns of potential conduct issues.
The investigation followed a referral from WYP in December 2023. On conclusion of the investigation, a file of evidence was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges. The officer is currently suspended from the force and was arrested by officers in February 2024.
Houghton is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Friday 14 February.
