Wet and very windy build up to Christmas
A mix of weather in the run-up to Christmas, including strong winds later this week and then a trend to colder weather at least over northern parts.
Low pressure will dominate the weather in the UK through this week. Much of the south will see a spell of rain through Tuesday while frequent showers move into the north of the UK combined with sunny spells. These showers could fall as snow over the hills of Scotland.
Through Wednesday, brisk westerlies will bring further rain to most areas, and over the higher hills in Scotland the likelihood of a short spell of snow before it turns mild for most.
A notably deep area of low pressure will track to the north of the UK over the Norwegian Sea through Wednesday night and into Thursday. This will bring very strong winds and heavy showers to a large portion of the UK, with a Yellow National Severe Weather Warning covering Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northern England and the north of Wales.
