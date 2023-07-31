Wet and windy picture continues

Unsettled weather dominated by Atlantic mobility continues this week as we move into the start of August, with further wet and windy conditions for many.

Showers, heavy at times, and some longer spells of rain are possible through much of the week, occasionally interspersed with some drier and brighter interludes. With generally cloudy and breezy conditions from the Atlantic temperatures remain on the cool side throughout.

While many areas will see a drier day on Tuesday, a deep low-pressure system rapidly approaches from the west. This system crosses the UK on Wednesday, bringing another day of unseasonably wet and windy conditions, lasting into Thursday. This brings a mix of rain and showers quite widely, and some very strong winds especially for south and south-western coasts.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Ramsdale, said:

“On Wednesday there is a chance of impacts both from rainfall and strong winds. Persistent rain feeding into eastern part of northern England in particular, sees the risk of some surface water flooding. There is also the potential for some heavy and thundery showers, which could be slow moving in places with a risk of hail, across central and southern areas. The stronger winds however are more limited to the south coast. “With the school holidays underway and many families planning outdoor activities the unseasonably strong winds could also have an impact. While many coastal areas will see breezy conditions at times through the week, some strong or even gale force winds are possible along coastal areas of the south and south-west through Wednesday in particular. With the changeable conditions this week it is important to stay up to date with the daily forecast, and plan accordingly.”

Looking ahead to the rest of August there are currently no strong signals for any warmer or more settled weather, with the unsettled regime looking most likely to continue to dominate at least for the first half of the month.

On balance, the greatest chance of seeing any brief, drier and slightly warmer interludes, would most likely be later in August. However, it looks fairly unlikely that we will see any prolonged or excessive heat, with the chance of heatwaves here in the UK being lower than some recent Augusts.

