Met Office
|Printable version
Wet and windy weather to continue
Met Office warnings have been issued with wet and windy weather continuing for many through much of this week.
Unsettled conditions will continue in the coming days, with potential impacts from wind and rain on Thursday and further rain and wind likely for some through the weekend.
Met Office warnings for wind and for rain have been issued, highlighting the potential for travel disruption, power cuts and a chance of some dangerous conditions near coasts.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “After what has been a wet February so far, further rain is on the way on Thursday, accompanied by some gusty winds and potential impacts for those within the warning areas which cover much of southern, central and eastern England.”
“There’s a small chance that wind gusts could reach 60-70mph, mostly likely on exposed coasts, though more widely we're likely to see a shorter spell of heavy, squally rain with hail and thunder in a few places and gusts to around 50mph. Most places within the warning areas are likely to see 10-15mm of rain, with a chance of 30-40mm in a few places. This is falling on saturated ground, which elevates the chances of flooding and disruption.”
Weekend ahead
Friday will be a breezy day for many, with showers feeding into many areas, though these will generally be more frequent in the west. Temperatures are returning more towards average for the time of year compared to the recent mild weather.
Showers should reduce through Saturday, giving most areas a drier spell of weather.
Further persistent rain and locally strong winds are likely to move into some southern areas on Sunday, though those further north are likely to see drier conditions.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2024/wet-and-windy-weather-to-continue
Latest News from
Met Office
A precautionary approach required to avoid large-scale collapse of the Amazon forest16/02/2024 13:15:00
The Amazon is a complex dynamical system with extraordinarily diverse terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems which are home to more than 10% of Earth’s biodiversity, as well as 40 million people.
Turning cold06/02/2024 15:15:15
Cold air moving in from the north will see temperatures fall for many this week, increasing the chance of wintry hazards and a warning for snow issued for some.
Our changing weather patterns: a tale of abrupt transitions06/02/2024 11:15:00
Our weather is notoriously changeable – that is partly what makes it one of the nation’s talking points. But peering through the statistics a striking pattern emerges: one where the weather oscillates abruptly between different and contrasting phases lasting for a while before the next phase in the sequence begins to dominate.
A month of contrasts for January’s weather05/02/2024 16:15:00
January 2024 brought a month of contrasts to the UK weather, with three named storms, a significant spell of cold, wintry weather and finally a new UK daily maximum temperature record for January.
Turning colder with snow risk for some05/02/2024 14:10:00
Cold air from the north will drop temperatures for many this week, with an increased chance of wintry hazards and a warning for snow issued for some.
Solar maximum in sight – but when will it be?30/01/2024 13:15:00
Throughout autumn and winter there have been a number of sightings of the Northern Lights, or the aurora borealis, in the UK.
Why have there been so many storms in the UK this year?24/01/2024 15:15:15
Storm name number ten was given when Jocelyn was named hot on the heels of Isha in what has felt like an unusually stormy autumn and winter for the UK.
The influence of climate change on severe weather22/01/2024 15:15:15
As shared in our recent blog post on understanding weather and climate extremes, we are seeing an increase of extreme weather around the world including in the UK.