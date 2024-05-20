Met Office
|Printable version
Wet weather on the way for some
An area of low pressure is forecast to bring heavy rain to parts of the UK on Wednesday.
There will be plenty of sunshine for many through Monday and Tuesday, though thundery showers are forecast for parts of Northern Ireland with Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings in force. Another warning covers parts of southwest England on Tuesday.
By Wednesday, an area of low pressure will approach the UK from the east, bringing heavy and, in places, prolonged rainfall. The precise track of the low pressure will determine how much rain falls over land areas and how far west across the UK the heavy rain will reach.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Rudman said: “Low pressure is going to influence our weather from the middle of this week, bringing some heavy rain to parts of the UK. Eastern areas are most likely to see the highest rainfall accumulations, though this will depend on the precise positioning of the low pressure. It is important to keep an eye on the forecast as the detail becomes clearer, and it is possible Severe Weather Warnings will also be issued.”
Further ahead
As the area of low pressure moves north along the east coast of the UK, there will be further rain and may be some gusty north-westerly winds in parts of southern Scotland and Northern England on Thursday.
The low pressure will slowly fill by the end of the week and allow a ridge of higher pressure by Friday afternoon, bringing a short spell of more settled weather for many. During Saturday, a front may move in from the Atlantic bringing a band of rain to Northern Ireland and western parts of Scotland. This rain is expected to become lighter as it slowly moves eastwards across the UK through the rest of the weekend.
You can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube by following us, on Twitter and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2024/wet-weather-on-the-way-for-some
Latest News from
Met Office
Warm and sunny weather continues09/05/2024 10:20:00
The weather will continue to warm up over the next few days, with bright and sunny conditions for many.
Met Office and Deaf Academy link up for training07/05/2024 13:15:00
How can we make our resources more accessible to the deaf community? That is the question Met Office staff have been discussing with members of the Deaf Academy.
The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation in a changing climate03/05/2024 12:15:00
For 20 years, an array of instruments strung across the North Atlantic has been monitoring the strength of one of the largest and most important systems of ocean currents in the world.
Unsettled May Bank Holiday weekend02/05/2024 16:05:00
As we head into the Bank Holiday weekend there is still some uncertainty around the exact details of the forecast.
A wet and dull April02/05/2024 13:15:00
It will be no surprise for many to hear that April 2024 has been a wet month. In what has felt like an unsettled spring so far, the UK has had its sixth wettest April since the series began in 1836, according to provisional statistics from the Met Office.
London Marathon weather forecast19/04/2024 16:20:00
High pressure will influence the UK’s weather this weekend, but what does that mean for the thousands of people running the TCS London Marathon?
Antarctic sea ice in 202318/04/2024 13:15:00
Each year, from June-October, polar climate scientists from the Met Office produce a series of monthly sea ice briefings for the government and the general public.
High pressure building for the weekend17/04/2024 12:25:00
After what feels like weeks and indeed months of wind and rain, there is some good news on the horizon.