Wetland restored and 55km of river opened at Billingham Beck
A £1m habitat restoration project designed to boost both wildlife and water quality in Stockton-on-Tees has been finalised.
Work on a project to restore wetland habitat, open up 55km of river for fish and introduce natural flood management measures at Billingham Beck has completed.
Delivered in partnership between the Environment Agency, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, Tees Rivers Trust and National Highways, the project aimed to restore ecological connectivity between the beck and its floodplain after decades of modification.
As well as the removal of a historical weir to enhance fish passage and migration, the first phase of the project created scrapes, or dips in the ground that can fill with water.
All of these features allow the river to reconnect to its natural floodplain and will encourage species of plants, insects and animals that thrive in wetland habitats to return.
The second phase of the works involved landscaping to enhance Billingham Beck country park for both visitors and wildlife.
The upgrades included improved drainage systems, newly installed pathways, stairs, benches and gates, as well as the planting of 5,000 trees to enrich the local ecosystem.
Natural flood management measures have also been installed including the construction of two ‘woody debris’ dams. These innovative structures consist of trees or logs that are placed into a rivers channel. They are often designed to replicate naturally fallen trees and create a good habitat for wildlife without impacting on the movement of fish.
Environment Agency Project Manager, Phoebe Wreford-Glanvill, said:
We are immensely proud of the project at Billingham Beck which will bring a much-needed boost to both the local community and nature.
This has been a fantastic example of partnerships working in action to deliver multiple benefits and our thanks go to Tees Rivers Trust, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council and National Highways for their invaluable support and contributions.
I look forward to delivering many more restoration projects in Stockton-on-Tees in the coming year as part of the Tees Tidelands Programme.
Councillor Clare Besford, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said:
Billingham Beck Valley has long been known as an area rich in wildlife and we’re delighted to have been involved in this project, which has seen the wetland at the Country Park restored, improving habitats for all species.
This work contributes to the aims of our 10-year Environmental Sustainability and Carbon Reduction Strategy. It’s been a pleasure to work on this project alongside partners who share the same ambition to protect and enhance the environment, one of the key aims of the strategy.
Ben Lamb, Chief Executive Officer at Tees Rivers Trust, said:
We have been involved with this project since 2017 and it is great to see the work now completed. We have really enjoyed the challenge of delivering this work through our Nature Based Solutions Ltd trading arm and have had great support from our sub-contractors, Haywood Contracting.
The NWG Blue Spaces Fund has also enabled us to carry out 31 school visits and work with community volunteers to plant trees and control invasive species.
With funding of more than £30million, the Tees Tidelands programme will realign flood defences, restore mudflat and saltmarsh habitat, and remove tidal barriers so migratory fish can return to rivers where they have been absent for hundreds of years.
