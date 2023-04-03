Wettest March in over 40 years for England and Wales

England and Wales had their respective wettest Marches since 1981, with Northern Ireland also seeing one of its wettest Marches on record.

This piece was updated on 3 April to reflect the full month’s provisional figures.

According to provisional Met Office statistics, England, Wales and Northern Ireland have all had one of their ten wettest Marches on records which go back to 1836.

England’s wettest March since 1981 and the third wettest on record.

Wales’s March was its wettest since 1981 and fifth wettest on record.

Northern Ireland had its third wettest March, though it didn’t eclipse its wettest March on record, set in 2019.

A rain-filled month

In a rain-soaked month, Wales had 206.5mm of rain, double its long-term average. For England, 119.2mm of rain fell, which is more than double its long-term average, with 104% more rainfall than average.

Northern Ireland has seen 151.2mm of rain fall, which is 74% more than average.

Scotland, however, saw rainfall totals more in line with its average, with 130.1mm of rain being just 4% more than average.

The Met Office’s Dr Mark McCarthy is head of the National Climate Information Centre. He recently said:

“Although the month started cold and dry for many, moist, milder air soon pushed up from the south bringing frequent heavy periods of rain, this being longest-lasting in the southern half of the UK. “Overall this has been an unsettled month dominated by Atlantic low pressure weather systems. Many parts of southern and central England and south Wales have received more than double their average rainfall for March, which is in stark contrast to the dry February England experienced.”

Environment Agency Executive Director and National Drought Group chair John Leyland recently said:

“Rainfall in March has helped water levels improve, but it follows on the heels of a very dry February so there is a need to remain vigilant – especially in areas that have not recovered from the drought last year. “We cannot rely on the weather alone, which is why the Environment Agency, water companies and our partners are taking action to ensure water resources are in the best possible position both for the summer and for future droughts. “As ever, it is important that we all continue to use water carefully to protect our precious rivers, lakes and groundwater, and the environment and wildlife that depend on it.”

