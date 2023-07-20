NHS Wales
|Printable version
What action is needed to make homes in Wales better for our health and well-being?
Public Health Wales researchers are publishing a series of briefings to examine what needs to be done to create healthier housing in Wales.
They will use insight into what “good” housing looks like, along with evidence from people’s lived experiences, to identify actions to achieve a shared vision for a future of healthy housing.
There is a wealth of evidence that housing and health are strongly linked: having a stable, warm, good quality place to live is a key building block for a healthy life. Our research shows society must get the basics right, but it must also go beyond and recognise the full breadth of ways in which homes can directly and indirectly affect our health and well-being to achieve the vision of healthier homes.
Researchers talked to those with lived experience of different housing situations and found that factors such as quality, affordability and security of housing as well as the local community and infrastructure all impacted on their mental and physical health. These themes were not experienced in isolation, each theme interacted with and compounded the others. For example, the affordability of energy bills meant participants changed their behaviours around heating their homes. Living in cold homes harmed participants’ physical health, and impacted the quality of their homes, due to increased damp. The worsening quality of homes then further impacted their physical health conditions and mental health issues, creating a vicious cycle.
Senior Policy Officer at Public Health Wales, Manon Roberts yesterday said:
“Key trends that will shape the future of healthy housing include an increase in home working, increases in the cost of living, an ageing population, widening inequalities and climate change. Overall, participants in our study felt that having more money would improve their housing issues. Having a sense of control and choice over their homes was also a critical positive driver of health and well-being.”
The briefing series aims to facilitate better homes by highlighting specific actions that different stakeholders can take. The introductory briefing published this summer will be followed by more briefings with specific themes, starting in later in the year with Affordable Homes for Health and Well-being. The actions outlined in the briefings will be relevant for a wide variety of stakeholders in the housing sector.
Homes for health and well-being
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/what-action-is-needed-to-make-homes-in-wales-better-for-our-health-and-well-being/
Latest News from
NHS Wales
Health Impact Assessment highlights urgent need to protect health and wellbeing as the climate changes19/07/2023 09:15:00
Public Health Wales yesterday published a Health Impact Assessment on the health and wellbeing impacts of climate change across Wales.
Warning about the health risk of counterfeit drugs18/07/2023 09:15:00
Health experts in Wales are concerned about the number of substances being bought from so-called “online pharmacies” in the belief that they are legitimate pharmaceutical products.
New report identifies potential impacts of CPTPP trade agreement on health, well-being and equality in Wales13/07/2023 10:05:00
New analysis by Public Health Wales finds that the terms that allow the UK to join a large Indo-Pacific trading bloc could make it more difficult for Wales to take strong public health action in the future to protect health and well-being.
Diagnosis of STIs increases in Wales following wider access to testing13/07/2023 09:05:00
Public Health Wales’ latest annual report into sexual health has shown greater access and take up of STI testing. As in other parts of the UK this has meant that Wales has seen an increase in the number of diagnoses of STIs, with a notable rise in diagnoses of gonorrhoea, chlamydia and syphilis.
Optimising the impact of your efforts – two new tools to deploy behavioural science05/07/2023 15:10:00
Public Health Wales’ Behavioural Science Unit is pleased to announce the launch of two new PDF-based behavioural science tools to help practitioners and policy makers better understand and influence human behaviour.
NHS at 75 – Public Health Wales new video showcases key milestones05/07/2023 14:10:00
As part of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the NHS, Public Health Wales has released an exciting new video; this highlights key milestones in the organisation’s development, from the time it was set up in its current form in 2009 - one of the now 12 public bodies that make up NHS Wales.
Investigations ongoing following a confirmed case of TB at The John Frost School, Newport.04/07/2023 15:33:00
Public Health Wales, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Newport City Council are investigating a single case of tuberculosis (TB) in an individual associated with The John Frost School in Newport.
Development of 'Antibiotic Eye' online portal allows healthcare professionals in Wales to get localised data on antimicrobial resistance30/06/2023 10:25:00
Recent development of the ‘Antibiotic Eye’ online portal will enable healthcare professionals in Wales to have more localised and timely data on the antimicrobial resistance (AMR) position in the communities in which they work.