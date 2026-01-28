RUSI
|Printable version
What are China’s New Wolf Warriors Really Fighting For?
The recent return of China’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomats has more to say about domestic pressures than about external challenges to China’s rise.
On 24 January, China’s Ministry of Defence announced it was investigating two members of the powerful Central Military Commission, the country’s supreme military leadership body. The removal of Zhang Youxia, China’s highest-ranking general, along with Liu Zhenli, leaves the Commission with merely two members (President Xi Jinping and one uniformed official) to head and manage China’s People’s Liberation Army. This internal fracture in China’s military apparatus contrasts with the recent external assertiveness of its foreign policy community.
Its culmination came last November, with the return of China’s infamous ‘wolf warriors’, confrontational diplomats who had made themselves first known through fiery rhetoric during the Covid pandemic. Consul General in Osaka Xue Jian posted the following tweet in response to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s position on military support for Taiwan: ‘The only thing to do is cut off a dirty neck without a moment’s hesitation. Are you ready for that?’
Such language, combined with support from China’s Foreign Ministry, whose spokesperson asked, ‘Where does Japan intend to take China-Japan relations?’, successfully framed the debate in terms foreign to China’s domestic politics, shifting attention to the regional balance of power.
Yet this risks obscuring the deeper internal causes for Chinese diplomats’ ;initial reactions to Takaichi’s stance. Turning our attention to China’s politics in analysing this episode instead provides key insights: aggressive rhetoric provided relief for a foreign policy-making system under intense political pressure and thus serves as useful indication of the varying levels of constraint felt inside China.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/what-are-chinas-new-wolf-warriors-really-fighting
Latest News from
RUSI
Drugs Trafficking in Venezuela is an Ocean Away From the Capture of Maduro27/01/2026 14:25:00
The impact of Maduro’s capture will be negligible on Venezuela’s cocaine-trafficking.
Libya's Lessons for Venezuela: Reform the Economy Before It Is Too Late27/01/2026 09:25:00
Venezuela needs fundamental change to its economic structures to prevent the abduction of Nicolas Maduro from eventually leading to increased corruption and systemic violence.
The UK and Trump’s National Security Strategy26/01/2026 14:25:00
Europe will require new leadership as the US tilts from law to power.
Trump’s Foreign Policy After Year One: A Look Back, A Look Ahead22/01/2026 14:25:00
Within 12 months, the US President’s second term in office has had an impact on international relations unlike any in recent memory.
Is Iran at a Tipping Point? Protest, Military Escalation and Regime Survival20/01/2026 14:25:00
Protests in Iran add to an uncertainty over the fate of the Iranian regime, that is felt within the country and the region.
How Does it End? The Iranian Regime20/01/2026 09:25:00
The Iranian regime has no answers to the country’s problems and there will eventually be change. But this may not happen quickly or neatly.
Mass Criticality: Rethinking Critical Infrastructure in the UK19/01/2026 16:15:00
As digital systems become more interdependent and concentrated, a growing number of ‘ordinary’ components quietly turn into de facto critical infrastructure.
Dimmed Stars: South Korea’s Draft Weakens its Soft Power19/01/2026 14:25:00
Despite decades of public debate, South Korea cannot conscript its athletes and performers fairly while still maximising their soft power contribution.