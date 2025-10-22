What are October's current weather records?

October is a month of transition, as the UK moves from the lingering warmth of late summer into the more unsettled conditions of autumn.

This period is known for its variability, with records reflecting both the remnants of summer heat and the onset of stormier, wetter weather. Drawing on Met Office records, this article explores the most remarkable weather records for October across the UK and its four nations: England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

United Kingdom: A nation of weather extremes

The UK’s October weather records highlight the country’s susceptibility to both intense rainfall and dramatic temperature swings. The highest daily rainfall ever recorded in October was 226.6mm at Honister Pass in Cumbria on October 25, 2008, a figure that stands as a testament to the potential for heavy autumn downpours. The strongest maximum gust recorded in October reached 124 mph at Rhoose in South Glamorgan on 28 October 1989, illustrating the power of autumn storms.

Temperature records for October are equally striking. The highest daily maximum temperature was 29.9°C at Gravesend in Kent on October 1, 2011, while the lowest daily minimum was -11.7°C at Dalwhinnie (Inverness-shire) on October 28, 1948. These figures underscore the range of conditions that can be experienced during the month. The UK’s sunniest day was 11.4 hours at Tenby in Dyfed on October 2, 1943.

England: Rainfall and temperature extremes

England’s October weather records mirror those of the UK in several respects, with the same highest daily rainfall of 226.6mm at Honister Pass in Cumbria on October 25, 2008. The strongest gust recorded in England was 115mph at Shoreham in West Sussex, a reminder of the potential for damaging winds.

England’s sunniest October day was 11.3 hours at Rothampsted in Hertfordshire on October 2, 1997. Temperature records for England include the UK’s record high of 29.9°C at Gravesend in Kent on October 1, 2011, and a low of -10.6°C at Wark in Northumberland on October 17, 1993.

Scotland: Powerful winds and cold snaps

Scotland’s October weather records are notable for their wind and temperature extremes. The highest daily rainfall was 216mm at Skye Alltdearg House in Inverness-shire on October 9, 2005. The strongest gust was 106mph at Salsburgh in Lanarkshire on October 18, 1984.

Scotland’s sunniest October day was 11.1 hours at Kinloss in Morayshire on October 1, 2015. Temperature records include a high of 27.4°C at Tillypronie in Aberdeenshire on October 3, 1908, and a low of -11.7°C at Dalwhinnie (Inverness-shire) on October 28, 1948, the UK’s current record.

Wales: Rainfall and sunshine

Wales has seen some remarkable October weather, with the highest daily rainfall recorded at 183.4mm at Trecastle Portis in Powys on 12 October 2018. The strongest gust was 124 mph at Rhoose in South Glamorgan on 28 October 1989

The sunniest October day in Wales was 11.4 hours at Tenby in Dyfed on October 2, 1943. Temperature records for Wales include a highest daily max temperature of 28.2°C at Hawarden Airport in Flintshire on October 1, 2011, and a minimum low of -9.4°C at Rhayader in Powys on October 26, 1931.

Northern Ireland: Notable rainfall and wind

Northern Ireland’s October records highlight significant rainfall and wind events. The highest daily rainfall was 158.9mm in Tollymore Park in County Down on October 31, 1968. The strongest gust was 92 mph at Magilligan No2 in County Londonderry on October 3, 2025.

The sunniest October day was 10.8 hours at Bryansford in County Down on October 8, 1998. Temperature records include a maximum daily high of 24.1°C at Strabane in Country Tyrone on October 10, 1969, and a minimum daily low of -7.2°C at Lough Navar in County Fermanagh on October 18, 1993.

These records, drawn from decades of observation, illustrate the diversity and drama of October weather across the UK. From torrential rain to record-breaking warmth and powerful winds, the month continues to deliver a wide range of meteorological extremes, shaping the stories of each nation and the UK as a whole.

