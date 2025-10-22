Met Office
|Printable version
What are October's current weather records?
October is a month of transition, as the UK moves from the lingering warmth of late summer into the more unsettled conditions of autumn.
This period is known for its variability, with records reflecting both the remnants of summer heat and the onset of stormier, wetter weather. Drawing on Met Office records, this article explores the most remarkable weather records for October across the UK and its four nations: England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
United Kingdom: A nation of weather extremes
The UK’s October weather records highlight the country’s susceptibility to both intense rainfall and dramatic temperature swings. The highest daily rainfall ever recorded in October was 226.6mm at Honister Pass in Cumbria on October 25, 2008, a figure that stands as a testament to the potential for heavy autumn downpours. The strongest maximum gust recorded in October reached 124 mph at Rhoose in South Glamorgan on 28 October 1989, illustrating the power of autumn storms.
READ MORE: Marine observations: Underpinning forecasts and climate understanding
Temperature records for October are equally striking. The highest daily maximum temperature was 29.9°C at Gravesend in Kent on October 1, 2011, while the lowest daily minimum was -11.7°C at Dalwhinnie (Inverness-shire) on October 28, 1948. These figures underscore the range of conditions that can be experienced during the month. The UK’s sunniest day was 11.4 hours at Tenby in Dyfed on October 2, 1943.
England: Rainfall and temperature extremes
England’s October weather records mirror those of the UK in several respects, with the same highest daily rainfall of 226.6mm at Honister Pass in Cumbria on October 25, 2008. The strongest gust recorded in England was 115mph at Shoreham in West Sussex, a reminder of the potential for damaging winds.
England’s sunniest October day was 11.3 hours at Rothampsted in Hertfordshire on October 2, 1997. Temperature records for England include the UK’s record high of 29.9°C at Gravesend in Kent on October 1, 2011, and a low of -10.6°C at Wark in Northumberland on October 17, 1993.
Scotland: Powerful winds and cold snaps
Scotland’s October weather records are notable for their wind and temperature extremes. The highest daily rainfall was 216mm at Skye Alltdearg House in Inverness-shire on October 9, 2005. The strongest gust was 106mph at Salsburgh in Lanarkshire on October 18, 1984.
READ MORE: Specialist forecasts for a resilient future
Scotland’s sunniest October day was 11.1 hours at Kinloss in Morayshire on October 1, 2015. Temperature records include a high of 27.4°C at Tillypronie in Aberdeenshire on October 3, 1908, and a low of -11.7°C at Dalwhinnie (Inverness-shire) on October 28, 1948, the UK’s current record.
Wales: Rainfall and sunshine
Wales has seen some remarkable October weather, with the highest daily rainfall recorded at 183.4mm at Trecastle Portis in Powys on 12 October 2018. The strongest gust was 124 mph at Rhoose in South Glamorgan on 28 October 1989
The sunniest October day in Wales was 11.4 hours at Tenby in Dyfed on October 2, 1943. Temperature records for Wales include a highest daily max temperature of 28.2°C at Hawarden Airport in Flintshire on October 1, 2011, and a minimum low of -9.4°C at Rhayader in Powys on October 26, 1931.
Northern Ireland: Notable rainfall and wind
Northern Ireland’s October records highlight significant rainfall and wind events. The highest daily rainfall was 158.9mm in Tollymore Park in County Down on October 31, 1968. The strongest gust was 92 mph at Magilligan No2 in County Londonderry on October 3, 2025.
READ MORE: The UK land observation network: Underpinning weather and climate understanding
The sunniest October day was 10.8 hours at Bryansford in County Down on October 8, 1998. Temperature records include a maximum daily high of 24.1°C at Strabane in Country Tyrone on October 10, 1969, and a minimum daily low of -7.2°C at Lough Navar in County Fermanagh on October 18, 1993.
These records, drawn from decades of observation, illustrate the diversity and drama of October weather across the UK. From torrential rain to record-breaking warmth and powerful winds, the month continues to deliver a wide range of meteorological extremes, shaping the stories of each nation and the UK as a whole.
Keep up to date with weather warnings, and you can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.
About this blog
This is the official blog of the Met Office news team, intended to provide journalists and bloggers with the latest weather, climate science and business news, and information from the Met Office.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/blog/2025/what-are-octobers-weather-records
Latest News from
Met Office
Warnings are issued for wind and rain22/10/2025 14:20:00
Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for wind and rain have been issued for Thursday as a low-pressure system crosses the UK.
Unsettled week ahead before turning cooler20/10/2025 16:15:00
Low pressure becomes dominant this week with spells of wet and at times windy weather.
Leap forward for space weather monitoring20/10/2025 14:15:00
Scientists have launched the first batch of a novel type of radiation monitor into the atmosphere as part of an innovative project to enhance space weather models and deepen scientific understanding of the impact of space weather.
Severe heatwaves and droughts are making extreme wildfires more frequent and intense worldwide17/10/2025 16:10:00
The latest State of Wildfire report is building unequivocal evidence of how climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of extreme wildfires.
Met Office week ahead forecast: How long will the anticyclonic gloom last?14/10/2025 16:15:00
As we move into mid-October, the UK finds itself under the influence of a persistent anticyclone.
What is Anticyclonic gloom?14/10/2025 12:15:00
When high pressure dominates the UK weather as it has done this past week, many expect crisp blue skies and sunshine.
The UK land observation network: Underpinning weather and climate understanding09/10/2025 12:15:00
The UK’s weather is famously changeable, and it requires a robust and comprehensive network of land-based observation stations to monitor it.
New space weather modelling suite enables upper atmosphere forecasting for the first time08/10/2025 15:05:00
A pioneering new space weather forecasting modelling suite will enable operational modelling of the upper atmosphere at the Met Office for the first time in a major breakthrough for UK atmospheric science.
Understanding the Foehn effect and its impacts08/10/2025 10:15:15
The Foehn effect is a weather phenomenon that causes air to become warmer and drier on the downwind (or leeward) side of a mountain range. It plays a significant role in shaping local climates and can have both beneficial and hazardous consequences.