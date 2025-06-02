What are the Northern Lights and what causes them?

The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, are one of nature’s most mesmerising displays.

This phenomenon can be seen as waves of colour that ripple across the night sky in hues of green, pink, red, and violet.

While often associated with the Arctic Circle, these lights can occasionally be seen across the UK, particularly during periods of heightened solar activity. But what exactly causes this stunning spectacle?

The Science Behind the Spectacle

The Northern Lights are the result of interactions between the solar wind, a stream of charged particles emitted by the Sun, and the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere. These particles travel at speeds of around 1 million miles per hour. When the magnetic polarity of the solar wind is opposite to that of the Earth’s magnetic field, the two fields can merge, allowing solar particles to funnel into the atmosphere near the magnetic poles.

Once inside the Earth’s upper atmosphere, these energetic particles collide with gas molecules such as oxygen and nitrogen. These collisions excite the gas molecules, causing them to emit light. The colour of the aurora depends on the type of gas and the altitude of the interaction:

Green: The most common colour, produced by oxygen molecules about 60 miles above the Earth.

Red: A rarer colour, also from oxygen, but at altitudes of 100-200 miles.

Blue and Purple: Caused by nitrogen, with purple hues appearing at higher altitudes.

These lights typically form in a ring-shaped region around the magnetic poles known as the auroral oval. During strong solar events, such as Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), this oval can expand, allowing the aurora to be visible at much lower latitudes, including parts of the UK.

When and Where to See the Northern Lights in the UK

While the aurora is most commonly seen in high-latitude regions like Scandinavia or Canada, it can occasionally be observed in the UK, particularly in Scotland, Northern England, North Wales, and Northern Ireland. During periods of intense solar activity, sightings have been reported as far as southern England.

The best times to view the Northern Lights are typically around the equinoxes in March/April and September/October, when potential visibility chances increase. Clear, dark skies are essential, so rural locations away from light pollution offer the best chance of seeing the display. North-facing coastlines and elevated areas provide ideal vantage points.

Weather Conditions for Optimal Viewing

To witness the Northern Lights, the sky must be dark and cloud-free. Even a thin layer of cloud can obscure the view. The absence of artificial light is also crucial, so heading to remote areas away from towns and cities will significantly improve your chances.

With the right combination of solar activity, geomagnetic conditions, and clear skies, the Northern Lights can offer a breathtaking experience right here at home.

The Met Office continues to monitor space weather and provides alerts when auroral activity is likely to be visible in the UK. So, keep an eye on the forecast, you might just catch a glimpse of this celestial light show.

