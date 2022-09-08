Chatham House
What are the priorities for the new UK prime minister?
EXPERT COMMENT
Liz Truss will need to focus on a range on domestic and foreign policy issues as the next prime minister of the UK.
John Kampfner, Executive Director, UK in the World Initiative, Chatham House
It says something of the UK that the incoming prime minister has ordered a rewrite of British foreign policy barely 18 months after the last one was published.
Liz Truss, who has become the fourth prime minister in Downing Street in six turbulent years, is not prone to risk aversion or offering bland reassurances. She made clear during the campaign for the Conservative leadership that she wants the 2021 Integrated Review redrawn with a far greater focus on combating the ‘growing malign influence’ of Russia and China.
She has also pledged to increase defence spending from its current 2.1 per cent of GDP, to 2.7 per cent, and then to three per cent by 2030, which will include more support for the intelligence services and cyber security, a further £10 billion overall at a time when public finances are in dire straits.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/09/what-are-priorities-new-uk-prime-minister
