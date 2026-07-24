Sport England
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What Birmingham 2022 meant for the Commonwealth Games
With the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games kicking off today, we look back to the positive legacy of the last Games and how we’re backing this year’s event
It’s four years since Birmingham hosted the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Ahead of those Games we invested £35 million – a combination of government and National Lottery money – into new facilities and other projects designed to increase participation levels across the region.
Among other things, the money supported local community sport and physical activity groups via the Commonwealth Active Communities programme, with special attention to children and young people.
It was also used to create volunteering opportunities via Gen22, as well as the creation of Sandwell Aquatics Centre and redevelopment of Cannock Chase Forest – both of which are now popular community facilities.
But our backing of the Games didn’t stop there and, after they’d finished, we agreed a 10-year, £5.5m partnership with the West Midlands Combined Authority to improve the mental and physical health of people in the region.
The extent of our support was highlighted in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s evaluation report of the Games, which detailed the social and economic impacts of the showpiece event in Birmingham.
The document provided an in-depth analysis of the Games’ wide-ranging legacy across both the West Midlands and the UK, including skills, education, culture, business development – and, of course, sport and physical activity.
How are we supporting this year’s Games?
The news of Glasgow becoming the host of this year’s Commonwealth Games was met with enthusiasm last year.
We also wanted to keep showing our support to the Games and everything they represent for sport and our sector.
Thanks to our investment of National Lottery funds, we’ve been able to support a series of projects related to the Games, which you can find out more about below.
What we’re doing for Glasgow 2026
Sustainable travel
Earlier this year we awarded £30,000 to Team England to complete our home leg of the customary King’s Baton Relay in an electric taxi that, along the way, stopped off to highlight successful examples of environmental sustainability in our sector.
Team England Futures
Ahead of the Birmingham Games in 2022 we invested £300,000 of National Lottery money through Commonwealth Games England, which allowed them to deliver the Team England Futures programme.
It enabled 800 aspiring athletes and support staff to attend the event and gain valuable ‘games-time’ experience without the pressure of competing.
From that cohort, 10 athletes have now progressed to represent Team England in Glasgow.
This year we’ve invested another £300,000 to, once again, run the programme that’s delivered by SportsAid, commissioned by Commonwealth Games England and funded by us.
On this occasion it will include an immersive, inspirational experience in Glasgow for 90 athletes and 30 coaches.
The aim is that these Games will support the athletes’ and coaches’ development and they’ll become the ‘living legacy’ of the initiative as they go on to either win, or support others in winning, medals at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games or beyond.
Track bikes
We’ve invested £75,000 of National Lottery money to contribute towards the provision of 33 track bikes to help GB Cycling Team riders on their journey to the LA2028 after using them in Glasgow.
Sustainable kit
If after the Games our athletes or para-athletes are unable to reuse their competition kits, these will be redistributed via the Kit It Out charity to help people from disadvantaged groups to support them in being active.
Find out more
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/what-birmingham-2022-meant-commonwealth-games
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