What Birmingham 2022 meant for the Commonwealth Games

With the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games kicking off today, we look back to the positive legacy of the last Games and how we’re backing this year’s event

It’s four years since Birmingham hosted the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Ahead of those Games we invested £35 million – a combination of government and National Lottery money – into new facilities and other projects designed to increase participation levels across the region.

Among other things, the money supported local community sport and physical activity groups via the Commonwealth Active Communities programme, with special attention to children and young people.

It was also used to create volunteering opportunities via Gen22, as well as the creation of Sandwell Aquatics Centre and redevelopment of Cannock Chase Forest – both of which are now popular community facilities.

But our backing of the Games didn’t stop there and, after they’d finished, we agreed a 10-year, £5.5m partnership with the West Midlands Combined Authority to improve the mental and physical health of people in the region.

The extent of our support was highlighted in the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s evaluation report of the Games, which detailed the social and economic impacts of the showpiece event in Birmingham.

The document provided an in-depth analysis of the Games’ wide-ranging legacy across both the West Midlands and the UK, including skills, education, culture, business development – and, of course, sport and physical activity.

How are we supporting this year’s Games?

The news of Glasgow becoming the host of this year’s Commonwealth Games was met with enthusiasm last year.

We also wanted to keep showing our support to the Games and everything they represent for sport and our sector.

Thanks to our investment of National Lottery funds, we’ve been able to support a series of projects related to the Games, which you can find out more about below.