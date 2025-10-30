What can COP30 achieve, following US withdrawal and underwhelming climate plans?

EXPERT COMMENT

November’s UN climate summit in Brazil won’t put the world on track for 1.5 °C. But it can demonstrate sustained commitment to tackling climate change and support the implementation of pledges made at previous COPs.

It is easy to feel uninspired about the UN’s upcoming climate change conference, COP30, taking place 10–21 November in Belém, Brazil.

A key ask for governments ahead of the conference is to submit new national climate plans (Nationally Determined Contributions, NDCs) covering the period up to 2035. Countries have agreed this should be done 9 to 12 months before the COP, but as of 30 September 2025 only 64 countries – covering around 30 per cent of global emissions in 2019 – had submitted new NDCs.

