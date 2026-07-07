What can financial regulators learn from Formula 1?

EXPERT COMMENT

Formula 1’s regulator uses a diverse toolkit of rules and penalties to deliver multiple objectives. This could hold lessons for financial regulators as they respond to a rapidly evolving financial system.

Formula 1 (F1) racing is arguably the most complex sport in the world – and one of its most successful. This weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone will attract around half a million spectators and 80 million TV viewers, while F1 commercial rights alone are valued at $23 billion. The F1 movie, released last June, is the most successful sports film ever made.

F1 governance is not without its critics or its controversies, both historic and present day. But at the core of the sport’s continued success is the way it is regulated by the Fédération International de l’ Automobile (FIA). The FIA’s approach to regulation may offer the world’s national and international financial regulators some valuable pointers on how to meet current challenges.

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