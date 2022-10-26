What can you offer care leavers?

I have heard from care leavers that it is often hard to find out what benefits, discounts, funding and career opportunities are available and how they can access them. One of the things I am sharing this National Care Leavers Week is a practical guide for care leavers to support them in finding discounts, benefits, funding and career opportunities.

I want to build this list across the week and add more offers for care leavers from organisations, charities and businesses.

I know that many of you already have a brilliant offer for care leavers, and I want all organisations to take this moment to pledge what they will offer.

At the end of National Care Leavers Week I will then re-share the list with the additional offers as well as continuing to update it throughout the year.

Click here for the full press release