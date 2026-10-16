What Do Brazil’s Elections Mean for its Foreign Policy?

Whether Lula or Flávio Bolsonaro wins Brazil’s presidential run-off, a right-leaning Congress and pressure from China, the US and Europe will constrain its foreign policy.

‘Brazil is not for beginners’. The mantra coined by Brazilian songwriter Tom Jobim in the 1960s is more valid than ever. As we approach the second round of the 2026 presidential election, everyone – from financial analysts in Faria Lima (the financial heart of Brazil) to the residents of the small town of Ubaíra (home to large rare-earth deposits) – is waiting for Brazil’s electoral results. Whatever the outcome of the ballot, it promises deep changes to their lives.

Two Projects, Shared Pragmatism

At the centre, there are two political, economic, institutional and social projects starkly different at first glance. On one side, there is President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, turning 81 years old and running for his fourth term. Lula is an experienced and skilful politician, having co-founded the Workers’ Party (PT) in 1980. Before being elected president in 2002, Lula was defeated in the 1989, 1994 and 1998 elections. Lula’s reputation is based on his capacity to build pragmatic alliances and reinvent himself while being able to communicate with the wide spectrum of Brazilian society. His administrations have been embraced by progressive sectors who advocated for economic development together with inequality reduction and advocacy for minority rights. Lula’s foreign policy sought to diversify partnerships and strengthen regional ties through regional organisations, such as the establishment of UNASUR (Union of South American Nations), working together with Hugo Chávez and funding infrastructure projects in Venezuela and Cuba through the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES).

On the other side, there is Flávio Bolsonaro, 45 years old. He was four times elected a legislative representative in Rio de Janeiro and was elected a senator in 2018, being the fourth most voted in the country. Similarly to his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, Flávio had numerous partisan affiliations. He was affiliated to the Partido Progressista (PP) for most of his legislative years. PP is a traditional and centre-right party that was in coalition with PT from 2003 to 2016, being directly involved with corruption scandals. Flávio left PP in 2016 for the Partido Social Cristão, when he ran for Mayor of Rio de Janeiro. In 2018, he affiliated to the Partido Social Liberal for his election to the Senate. After failing to establish their own party, Flávio and Jair Bolsonaro had short periods in Republicanos (2020-21), and Patriota (2021), until they joined the Partido Liberal (PL) in 2021. In similar terms to PP, PL used to be a centre-right party from the centrão (‘big centre’) and joined PT’s administrations’ supporting base. Brazil has been known for its ‘coalition presidentialism’, where incumbents need to have legislative support to be able to govern. This supporting base represents a group of ‘physiologic’ parties, as they exchange their support to incumbents for larger budget allocations and strategic positions in ministries.

The partisan configuration in 2027 reveals a divided country that has, since 2018, progressively leaned toward a right-wing conservative agenda – or, at the very least, distanced itself from the left progressive

Therefore, there is an interesting common element between Lula and Flávio: their political pragmatism. Lula’s administration made coalitions with the big centre whereas Flávio and his father have been part of the big centre for many years of their political careers. Nevertheless, their differences seem to count much more to the markets and other foreign leaders, such as the US president, Donald Trump. Flávio’s leading results in the first round of the 2026 elections was celebrated by Trump, describing results as ‘a very, very big victory. Amazing, actually’. In US case, a potential victory for Flavio would confirm a Brazilian closer alignment to the US foreign policy and a progress of the ‘Donroe Doctrine’ in Latin America. For markets, there was also a striking optimism: Ibovespa, Brazil’s benchmark stock index, had an increase of 7.7% on the following day and broke a historical record, surpassing 200,000 points. Governability can explain this market enthusiasm, which stem from what Flávio Bolsonaro’s potential victory means for Brazil, the region and the world.

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