Care Quality Commission
|Printable version
What does a general election mean for CQC?
Now that a general election has been called, you may have heard that public bodies like CQC have to respect a ‘pre-election period’ that places restrictions on what can be published and announced.
The pre-election period began at 00:01 on Saturday, 25 May for the general election taking place on 4 July.
We will not be publishing new national reports during the pre-election period, but we want to be clear that the pre-election period will not affect activities that we class as ‘business as usual’ which are permitted to continue under Cabinet Office guidance.
As the regulator of health and adult social care, our role is to monitor, inspect, and regulate services to make sure people receive safe, high-quality and compassionate care and to encourage improvement. This will continue.
This means we will be continuing to carry out inspections of health and adult social care services across the country, including planned and follow-up inspections, as well as those that are in response to concerns.
We will also continue to take enforcement action against providers that are not delivering the care that we expect from them and that people deserve.
Our assessments of local authorities adult social care duties will also continue to be delivered during the pre-election period, although we will not publish any reports of these assessments during this time.
We will continue to publish our findings and judgements of health and care services in our inspection reports. This includes giving ratings so that providers and the public have clear information about the performance of their local services and providers can make the necessary improvements.
For example, while we can’t confirm the exact dates, we expect to publish reports on the following NHS trusts, and other organisations during or around the pre-election period:
- Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust
- Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust
- Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
- Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust
- Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
- University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust
- University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust
- University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust
We will also continue to publish inspection reports and judgements of adult social care and primary medical care services across the country.
Please note, while we currently expect these reports to publish during pre-election period, we cannot confirm exact publication timings which are subject to editorial and quality assurance processes.
Our inspection reports and judgements will be publicised in the normal way, including on our website and to the media. We will also continue to talk about the full range of our work, such as at events and in our newsletters.
You can also read our separate update on our approach to integrated care system assessments.
The 2024 General Election pre-election period guidance has been published by the Cabinet Office. It includes information about how the general principles of pre-election guidance apply to arm's length bodies and other public bodies.
Original article link: https://www.cqc.org.uk/news/stories/what-does-general-election-mean-cqc-2024
Latest News from
Care Quality Commission
First local authority assessment reports published20/05/2024 12:05:00
Recently we have published reports of the findings from the first formal assessments completed under CQC’s new responsibility to assess how local authorities are meeting their adult social care duties under Part 1 of the Care Act 2014.
Start for Life services helping babies achieve better outcomes, but more to do to support delivery07/05/2024 15:17:15
Ofsted and the CQC have today published a joint thematic review of Start for Life services, which provide support for parents from pregnancy until their baby is 2 years old.
Assessing services we do not rate25/04/2024 13:10:00
As we continue to assess and rate services using our single assessment framework, our new guidance looks at how we will assess services that do not receive a rating.
CQC’s programme of Independent Care (Education) and Treatment Reviews (ICETRs)18/04/2024 15:10:00
We recently announced that the Department of Health and Social Care asked us to take a lead on ICETRs for the next 2 years.
New guidance: Assessing the well-led key question for NHS trusts09/04/2024 14:05:00
Good leadership has a significant impact on staff morale and patient experiences of care. Our guidance on how we will assess the well-led key question aims to support NHS trusts to understand what good leadership looks like.
Integrated care system assessments: update April 202405/04/2024 13:20:00
The Health and Care Act 2022 gives us new responsibilities to assess whether integrated care systems (ICSs) are meeting the needs of their local populations.
Final guidance on visiting and accompanying in care homes, hospitals and hospices04/04/2024 11:25:00
Following consultation earlier this year, we have now published final guidance to help providers understand and meet the new fundamental standard on visiting and accompanying in care homes, hospitals, and hospices.
Joint statement on Martha's Rule from the NMC, GMC and CQC03/04/2024 12:20:00
A joint statement from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, General Medical Council and Care Quality Commission, on our support for the implementation of Martha's Rule by NHS England.