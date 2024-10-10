What does the Employment Rights Bill mean for the tech sector?

The UK government has announced the Employment Rights Bill, which includes many of techUK's manifesto recommendations.

The Employment Rights Bill includes 28 individual employment reforms, including ending zero-hours contracts and fire and rehire practices, establishing day one rights for paternity, parenta, and bereavement leave for workers, and strengthening statutory sick pay.

It includes many of Labour's Plan to Make Work Pay proposals related to individual and collective rights.

Accompanying this will be measures to help make the workplace more compatible with people’s lives, with flexible working made the default where practical. Large employers will also be required to create action plans on addressing gender pay gaps and supporting employees through the menopause, and protections against dismissal will be strengthened for pregnant women and new mothers.

Government will also create a Fair Work Agency, with the aim of consolidating various enforcement bodies and ensure robust compliance with employment rights—a crucial step toward safeguarding workers in tech and other fast-evolving industries. This was proposed in techUK's manifesto, where we called for the establishment of a Single Enforcement Body to help employers, employees and their representatives comply with the law. As well as being adequately funded, any such agency should have a stated remit covering both the formal and gig economy, and incorporate relevant powers and remedies from the existing labour market enforcement authorities.

Another provision influenced by techUK's feedback is the right to request flexible working from day one, where reasonable. We have long advocated for this to be added to day one rights. techUK is glad to see many of it's recommendations being put into action, but capitalising on shifts towards flexible working and reaping the benefits for people and places across the country will require a more strategic approach than we have seen thus far.

Much of the Bill will take more than two years to consult on and implement. If the government is serious about growth, it will be imperative to implement these changes in a manner that maintains business confidence and minimises any potential friction in the labour market.

