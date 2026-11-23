The EU and UK have concluded a joint statement as part of the EU-UK Summit taking place in Brussels. The joint statement includes a number of deals cited in the press, such as an Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), a Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement and a Youth Experience Scheme (YES). These schemes are principally focused on removing barriers to trade and to supporting young people to live and work in the UK and EU.

The joint statement also includes commitments on future cooperation in several areas including digital technology, economic security and emissions trading.

My quote on the Summit joint statement can be found below:

techUK has long called for a UK–EU Digital Partnership Agreement, so we’re delighted that both sides intend to launch it early next year. This is a major step forward for our tech sectors and a real opportunity to work together on AI safety, quantum and secure connectivity. Closer cooperation on cyber security is equally important. By preparing for and responding to threats together, we can better protect our businesses, public services and critical infrastructure. We look forward to working with DIGITALEUROPE and with both the UK and the EU to deliver on the ambition of the agreement. We also welcome the political signal that the UK and EU want a closer partnership on economic security. Both sides now need to turn that intent into concrete commitments to reciprocity and market openness across the economy. The direction of the sovereignty agenda in Brussels could deal a serious blow to the UK’s thriving tech and wider services sectors. Our analysis indicates that the EU’s proposed Cloud and AI Development Act could wipe out nearly half of projected UK GDP growth over five years. It could also weaken the EU’s own economic resilience and security by narrowing its choice of trusted suppliers. CADA is an immediate test of whether both sides can put their commitment to openness into practice.

What is in the Joint statement for tech?

The joint statement includes several items of note for techUK members.

The most immediately important is paragraph 54 in section III, which commits the EU and UK to launch an EU-UK Digital Partnership ‘to enhance cooperation on digital and technology matters, in areas that could cover secure and resilient connectivity, artificial intelligence, including AI security and safety, critical technologies, including quantum, digital wallets and credentials, trust services, online safety and multilateral cooperation to deepen practical cooperation and to bring actions under a common structure.’

In paragraph 70 in section VI, the UK and EU have also committed to establishing a Dialogue on Economic Security. The UK and EU have committed to using this to ‘cooperate on export controls, on countering technology leakage in critical sectors, on mitigating risks to critical infrastructure, on resilient supply chains, including critical raw materials, tackling vulnerabilities and building on the complementarities of our economies, including early warning for supply disruptions’.

As part of this, the UK has also agreed to follow EU outcomes on supply chains, with the joint statement stating in paragraph 71 that the UK will ‘Under this partnership, where the EU and the UK agree to cooperate regarding a particular supply chain, the UK would ensure outcomes consistent with the relevant EU measures in order to ensure that the supply chain in question is protected in a consistent way across the EU and UK markets and guard against potential risks of circumvention.’ Emerging technologies are listed as one of the supply chains covered and there will be a review of progress made every four months.

The joint statement includes a pledge to cooperate on cyber generally, with paragraph 30 stating ‘We will enhance awareness of the threat landscapes, improve our preparedness including through exercises, enhance cooperation to impose costs on hostile actors and coordinate responses, as well as to provide support to partners in their effort to increase resilience. We will also share best practice on our own civil and societal resilience, while continuing to cooperate closely in multilateral fora, including on promoting accountability and responsible state behaviour in cyberspace.’

The joint statement also contains an expansion of the EU-UK Security and Defence Partnership, with the joint statement stating ‘We will strengthen our support for Ukraine, and agree closer coordination on countering hybrid threats, maritime security and freedom of navigation, crisis management and defence industrial cooperation, where appropriate, and capability development.’

Other items of note in the include:

Paragraph 49 includes the expected UK Emissions Trading Systems (ETS) agreement, which creates a common carbon market and prevents UK and EU goods being subject to each other’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms (CBAM).

Paragraph 41 includes text suggesting further negotiations on tuition fees for EU students in the UK and for UK students in the EU, with the understanding there is a six-month deadline for an agreement.

Paragraph 39 refers to the Youth Experience Scheme (YES), which will allow up to 100,000 young people a year from the UK and EU to live for up to three years in each other’s territory to undertake work, travel, volunteering or other activities.

Paragraph 18 reaffirms the UK and EU’s commitment to the WTO and pledges to support the WTO reform process while increasing cooperation between the EU and CPTPP.

Paragraph 19 outlines support for the UK’s G20 Presidency and for AI to play an important role in the agenda.

What the Joint statement means for tech

The agreed text on the EU-UK Summit signals a welcome political intent from the UK and EU to cooperate on key tech matters and to remove barriers to trade between the UK and the EU. The Digital Partnership Agreement is a significant initiative, and we strongly welcome the intent to launch it early next year. techUK has long called for a UK–EU Digital Partnership Agreement.

This is a major step forward for both our tech sectors and a real opportunity for the EU and UK to work together on AI safety, quantum and secure connectivity. The separate track for cyber cooperation is also a very significant initiative. The pledge for greater cooperation and information sharing will allow the UK and EU to work together to meet common threats to businesses, public bodies, and critical infrastructure through increased resilience and preparedness.

We welcome the commitment to cooperate on digital wallets, credentials and trust services in particular. The UK and EU both have growing digital identity markets, and making it easier for trusted credentials to be used across borders could unlock real growth for businesses and better experiences for consumers. We want to see the digital wallets and credentials workstream within the Digital Partnership Agreement focus on practical steps towards interoperability and mutual recognition.

We also welcome the political signal that the UK and EU want a closer partnership on economic security through the proposed Dialogue on Economic Security, which will allow the UK and EU to discuss closer cooperation on supply chain resilience and countering risks to critical infrastructure. The expansion of ambition in the EU-UK Security and Defence Partnership is commensurate with the goal of ensuring greater security from common threats.

The agreement on linking the EU and UK Emissions Trading Systems, ensuring a single emissions market, is also a welcome step to lowering barriers and reducing the costs of trade, though the commencement of the agreement in 2028 leaves firms with a year of higher barriers to trade. We are also glad to see that, as the UK prepares to assume the G20 Presidency next year, the wider text includes support for the AI safety agenda at the G20.

Now, though, the EU and the UK must work to both implement the text and build upon it in pursuit of the agreed goals of cooperation, reciprocity and market openness.

The first major test of both sides’ commitment to these goals will be the EU’s proposed Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA), which our report Protecting Sovereignty through Partnership projects could wipe out nearly half of projected UK GDP growth over five years and weaken the EU’s own economic resilience and security by narrowing its choice of trusted suppliers. The European Parliament’s draft report on CADA recommends significantly expanding the scope of the legislation, which would compound the damage done to both the UK and EU. The UK tech sector and UK government must speak with one voice and work with the EU to ensure legal certainty and market access for both UK and EU tech companies. Otherwise, not only will both the UK and EU tech sectors suffer, but the ambitions on greater security, defence, supply chain and cyber cooperation in the joint statement will not be met.

The upcoming EU-UK Cyber Dialogue in December will provide an opportunity to further explore the topics within the Joint Statement and to agree practical next steps on cyber cooperation.

Overall, techUK supports the joint statement made by the UK and EU and the ambitions it sets out. Now, the UK and EU must deliver on these ambitions and techUK stands ready to work with DIGITALEUROPE, the UK and EU to turn this joint statement into action.

What next?

techUK members who wish to stay informed of techUK’s EU work, including our work on CADA and our future work on the Digital Partnership Agreement, should register to join our EU Policy Working Group. Our next session on 1 December will be focused on the outcomes of the EU-UK Summit and on the current state of CADA.

For those wishing to know more about CADA, read our latest report on Protecting Sovereignty through Partnership , which outlines the impact of CADA on the UK economy. You can also read our insight analysing the initial EU Tech Sovereignty Package.

techUK will also be leading a delegation to the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg in December, giving members the opportunity to discuss future EU-UK technology cooperation directly with MEPs.